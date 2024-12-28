News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid the ruins of the Fourth Division's former strongholds in the Syrian army, once commanded by Maher al-Assad, lies a seemingly tranquil villa in Al-Dimass, near the Lebanese border.
A serene façade featuring a swimming pool, art, and statues conceals a much darker reality: a hub of illegal activity resembling the dens of global drug lords.
Within the villa, a hidden section houses a fully operational Captagon production lab.
A 100-square-meter room in the villa contained a mixer, pill-production machinery, and raw materials capable of generating billions for the regime, offsetting international sanctions and making Syria a rare international case where a government supports illicit trade instead of combating it.
The Assad regime's Captagon network extended far beyond Syria's borders.
Initially, drugs were smuggled into the Gulf states via Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon, ultimately reaching the Gulf states through partners and traders aligned with the regime. To avoid raising suspicion, Syria exported the drugs from Lebanon, labeling them as Lebanese products, sometimes sending them to third-party countries before reaching their final destination in the Gulf.
Captagon was often disguised as Lebanese exports like fruits, vegetables, and industrial machinery. This tactic led to notorious cases, such as Captagon pills hidden in shipments of pomegranates and lemons, intercepted in Lebanon, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
The scale of this trade prompted Saudi Arabia to impose a ban on Lebanese agricultural imports, citing the recurring drug smuggling incidents.
While the Assad regime reportedly earned around $2.5 billion annually from the Captagon trade, Lebanon suffered significant economic and reputational damage.
With the fall of the Syrian regime, the Captagon trade faces significant disruption.
However, experts in drug control emphasized to LBCI the urgent need for Lebanon to clamp down on this trade. They recommend heightened border inspections to prevent the transfer of Captagon manufacturing equipment and raw materials to its territory. Strict border controls and monitoring of materials that could be used in Captagon production are crucial, particularly those that might be imported under the guise of legitimate industries.
Additionally, these experts advocate for enhanced coordination between Lebanon and drug control agencies in Syria and other Arab countries.
International agencies like the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) should lead investigations to identify and prosecute individuals involved in this cross-border trade. Freezing the financial assets of those complicit could be a decisive step toward dismantling this network.
The collapse of the Assad regime presents a unique opportunity to dismantle the Captagon industry and its associated networks.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syria
Captagon
Empire
Syrian
Regime
Survival
Trade
Regional
Impact
Next
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:27
Clashes intensify in northeastern Syria as SDF and Syrian National Army trade accusations
Middle East News
07:27
Clashes intensify in northeastern Syria as SDF and Syrian National Army trade accusations
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-14
Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime
Lebanon News
2024-12-14
Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Interior Minister Mawlawi confirms: No Syrian regime officials wanted by Lebanese judiciary in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Interior Minister Mawlawi confirms: No Syrian regime officials wanted by Lebanese judiciary in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27
Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27
Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27
Wadi al-Hujair transformed: Israel's incursion sparks fears of further advances
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27
Wadi al-Hujair transformed: Israel's incursion sparks fears of further advances
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
0
World News
2024-09-13
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
World News
2024-09-13
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country
Lebanon News
08:10
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
3
Lebanon News
08:10
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country
Lebanon News
08:10
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country
4
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli forces claim to destroy 'Hezbollah' tunnel and offensive infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli forces claim to destroy 'Hezbollah' tunnel and offensive infrastructure in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
02:59
Syrian security operations expand in southern Latakia and Baniyas: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
02:59
Syrian security operations expand in southern Latakia and Baniyas: Al Jazeera
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
8
World News
03:40
Afghan Taliban forces target 'several points' in Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes: Afghan Defense Ministry
World News
03:40
Afghan Taliban forces target 'several points' in Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes: Afghan Defense Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More