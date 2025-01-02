From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

2025-01-02 | 13:02
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
3min
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Day by day, Israel demonstrates its determination to proceed with its plans, regardless of agreements or deadlines. 

On Thursday morning, Israeli forces entered the village of Beit Lif in the western sector through Ramyeh—a location they had not previously occupied. Footage captured by LBCI showed Israeli military vehicles conducting extensive sweeps in the area.  

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army was expected to take control of the town of Naqoura, which Israel occupied following the ceasefire. However, Israeli forces continued excavation operations in the heart of the town on Thursday.  

Within the 60-day ceasefire period, Israel maintains control over the territory and appears poised to extend its presence. Reports from Tel Aviv suggest a plan to establish military posts opposite every Israeli town overlooking Lebanese villages. These posts would be stationed along the Blue Line, a border demarcation that Lebanon disputes in 13 locations.  

According to Lebanese sources, the proposed posts are to be built along the Blue Line on Israeli territory, not within Lebanese borders. This could ignite new tensions, particularly as Israel seeks to impose the Blue Line as a de facto boundary.  

Currently, Israeli positions span the border, with outposts in the western and central sectors directly overlooking Lebanese Army sites or at similar elevations. 

In the eastern sector, where the geography is more challenging, protecting Israeli settlements in the Galilee Panhandle requires the establishment of posts on Lebanese hills such as Aaziyyeh, El Hamames, Al-Awayda, and El Shakhroub—effectively an occupation.  

Israel's strategy involves setting up monitoring points along the border to ensure the safety of 43 northern Israeli settlements, particularly the 16 located along the border.  

Brigadier General Khaled Hamadeh, Director of the Regional Forum for Consultations and Studies, sees these developments as signaling several intentions.  

These include ensuring that southern Lebanon remains under constant surveillance even after an Israeli withdrawal, preventing the reformation of HezboHezbollah'sastructure, warning the Lebanese government that any shortcomings or violations of the ceasefire agreement will be closely monitored and could expose Lebanon to future risks, and reassuring Israeli settlers that they will not face renewed attacks from Hezbollah.  

Will Israel be satisfied with fortifying its positions, or will it move to establish a buffer zone? The answer lies solely with Israel.

