Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Few are aware that Jewish communities once had a significant presence in Arab countries, including Syria, where they numbered in the tens of thousands at the end of the 19th century. Today, only nine remain.

The decline began with World War I and escalated after the establishment of Israel in 1948. 

Thousands of Syrian Jews migrated to Palestine, while others relocated to the United States and Latin America.

In Damascus, the neighborhood of Jobar stood as a testament to this history, home to one of the world's oldest synagogues, the Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet) Synagogue, believed to date back to 720 BCE.

According to biblical tradition, the prophet Elisha was anointed in a cave beneath the synagogue by Elijah, his mentor.

The synagogue suffered significant damage during the Syrian war. 

Militants reportedly looted and vandalized its contents, including Torah scrolls written on deer skin, chandeliers, and religious artifacts. 

Airstrikes later destroyed it during the government's efforts to expel opposition forces from the area.

Today, the synagogue lies in ruins. However, the leader of Syria's Jewish community has received promises from expatriate Jews to fund its reconstruction.

Before the war, the synagogue accommodated religious practices for the dwindling Jewish population in Syria. 

By 2000, only about 120 Jews remained in the country, following the emigration of hundreds after 1992, when the Syrian government lifted restrictions on their migration.

While it is unlikely that Jews will return to Syria in significant numbers, rebuilding the historic synagogue could transform it into a cultural and historical landmark, symbolizing the region's rich diversity of civilizations and religions.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Jews

Community

Middle East

Syria

Damascus

LBCI Next
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-31

Syrian foreign minister calls for Kuwait's embassy in Damascus to reopen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-28

Libyan delegation in Damascus discusses migration and energy with new Syrian administration leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-27

Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-22

Turkey's top diplomat met Syria's new leader in Damascus: Foreign ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More