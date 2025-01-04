News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Few are aware that Jewish communities once had a significant presence in Arab countries, including Syria, where they numbered in the tens of thousands at the end of the 19th century. Today, only nine remain.
The decline began with World War I and escalated after the establishment of Israel in 1948.
Thousands of Syrian Jews migrated to Palestine, while others relocated to the United States and Latin America.
In Damascus, the neighborhood of Jobar stood as a testament to this history, home to one of the world's oldest synagogues, the Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet) Synagogue, believed to date back to 720 BCE.
According to biblical tradition, the prophet Elisha was anointed in a cave beneath the synagogue by Elijah, his mentor.
The synagogue suffered significant damage during the Syrian war.
Militants reportedly looted and vandalized its contents, including Torah scrolls written on deer skin, chandeliers, and religious artifacts.
Airstrikes later destroyed it during the government's efforts to expel opposition forces from the area.
Today, the synagogue lies in ruins. However, the leader of Syria's Jewish community has received promises from expatriate Jews to fund its reconstruction.
Before the war, the synagogue accommodated religious practices for the dwindling Jewish population in Syria.
By 2000, only about 120 Jews remained in the country, following the emigration of hundreds after 1992, when the Syrian government lifted restrictions on their migration.
While it is unlikely that Jews will return to Syria in significant numbers, rebuilding the historic synagogue could transform it into a cultural and historical landmark, symbolizing the region's rich diversity of civilizations and religions.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Jews
Community
Middle East
Syria
Damascus
Next
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-31
Syrian foreign minister calls for Kuwait's embassy in Damascus to reopen
Middle East News
2024-12-31
Syrian foreign minister calls for Kuwait's embassy in Damascus to reopen
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Libyan delegation in Damascus discusses migration and energy with new Syrian administration leader
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Libyan delegation in Damascus discusses migration and energy with new Syrian administration leader
0
Middle East News
2024-12-27
Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel
Middle East News
2024-12-27
Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-12-22
Turkey's top diplomat met Syria's new leader in Damascus: Foreign ministry
Middle East News
2024-12-22
Turkey's top diplomat met Syria's new leader in Damascus: Foreign ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:33
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
05:33
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
0
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
0
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
2
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
05:33
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
4
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
5
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade
6
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
7
Lebanon News
06:24
ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid
Lebanon News
06:24
ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More