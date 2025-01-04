Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Few are aware that Jewish communities once had a significant presence in Arab countries, including Syria, where they numbered in the tens of thousands at the end of the 19th century. Today, only nine remain.



The decline began with World War I and escalated after the establishment of Israel in 1948.



Thousands of Syrian Jews migrated to Palestine, while others relocated to the United States and Latin America.



In Damascus, the neighborhood of Jobar stood as a testament to this history, home to one of the world's oldest synagogues, the Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet) Synagogue, believed to date back to 720 BCE.



According to biblical tradition, the prophet Elisha was anointed in a cave beneath the synagogue by Elijah, his mentor.



The synagogue suffered significant damage during the Syrian war.



Militants reportedly looted and vandalized its contents, including Torah scrolls written on deer skin, chandeliers, and religious artifacts.



Airstrikes later destroyed it during the government's efforts to expel opposition forces from the area.



Today, the synagogue lies in ruins. However, the leader of Syria's Jewish community has received promises from expatriate Jews to fund its reconstruction.



Before the war, the synagogue accommodated religious practices for the dwindling Jewish population in Syria.



By 2000, only about 120 Jews remained in the country, following the emigration of hundreds after 1992, when the Syrian government lifted restrictions on their migration.



While it is unlikely that Jews will return to Syria in significant numbers, rebuilding the historic synagogue could transform it into a cultural and historical landmark, symbolizing the region's rich diversity of civilizations and religions.