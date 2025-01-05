News
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the 60-day deadline for the Israeli army's withdrawal from South Lebanon approaches, fears of escalating tensions loom large.
Israeli officials have expressed concerns to their American counterparts about the possible collapse of the ceasefire agreement amid mounting threats and increased Israeli shelling.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned during a security assessment in northern Israel that the ceasefire agreement could be nullified if Hezbollah does not retreat beyond the Litani River and disarm. Katz's remarks coincided with Israeli security agencies suggesting an extended presence in Lebanon, citing alleged non-compliance by Hezbollah and the Lebanese Army.
Officials argue that Israel's withdrawal could revert the situation to pre-October 7 conditions.
A report prepared by Israeli security agencies justified the army's ongoing operations in Lebanon, including intensified airstrikes and actions targeting civilians.
The report, shared with American mediators, highlighted claims such as the discovery of 400 kilograms of explosives in a water canal in a southern Lebanese village and alleged weapons storage sites in various areas.
According to the Israeli army's assertions in the report, Hezbollah has not retreated beyond the Litani River as required by the ceasefire agreement. It added that the Lebanese Army faces operational challenges and is unlikely to mobilize the 6,000 troops needed to secure areas following Israel's withdrawal.
The report also included that some Lebanese Army personnel, mainly from Shia-majority units, may compromise the agreement by leaking information to Hezbollah. It also argued that Hezbollah's activities along the Syrian border remain active.
According to the report, the Lebanese Army's control over properties and assets linked to Hezbollah in certain towns is unclear.
However, amid these claims, the Israeli military has intensified its operations within Lebanese territory, conducting extensive sweeps to what it describes as "clearing Hezbollah's presence and weaponry."
Plans are also underway to align the border with the Blue Line and establish military bases and monitoring stations.
According to an Israeli security official, some of these installations may be located on Lebanese territory adjacent to the border, ensuring what Israel perceives as comprehensive security for its northern region.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Risk
Israel
Delay
Withdrawal
South Lebanon
Hezbollah
Activity
Next
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
Previous
