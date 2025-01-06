Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The Quintet Committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement convened in Naqoura on Thursday, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein in attendance. Meanwhile, a Lebanese Army and UNIFIL contingent gathered at the Al-Bayada checkpoint, the farthest point reached by the Lebanese Army along the western sector’s coastline.



Before the meeting concluded, a convoy began its journey from Al-Bayada toward Naqoura. LBCI cameras captured a large military and UNIFIL convoy en route.



The Lebanese Army successfully reached Naqoura’s port, the barracks in Naqoura Square opposite the UNIFIL barracks, and another military center a few hundred meters away in Naqoura.



The army’s entry into Naqoura followed earlier attempts thwarted by Israel, which had refused to grant permission and had resorted to detonating explosives, demolishing structures, and rigging houses.



Like many other southern villages, Naqoura has suffered significant destruction.



The army’s operations in the area will proceed cautiously, focusing on clearing buildings and streets of missile remnants, shells, and unexploded ordnance.



In Ras Naqoura and Labbouneh, located directly on the border, different arrangements will be required.



According to official maps, the Lebanese Army’s entry into Naqoura marks a major step in the western sector. The army had previously reached Al-Bayada and Chamaa after Israel’s withdrawal from those areas. The successful deployment in Naqoura recovers a significant stretch of the coastal road and surrounding areas in Hamoul.



Naqoura is the first border town the Lebanese Army has entered along the entire border strip extending east to Kfarkela.



Following the army’s entry, the Naqoura municipality issued a statement urging residents to await clearance from the Lebanese Army and Civil Defense teams before returning to the area. Officials emphasized that safe return is only possible after confirming there are no lingering dangers from unexploded ordnance.



Failure to follow these precautions could result in serious consequences.



Will the Quintet Committee meeting and Hochstein’s visit prompt further Israeli withdrawals from other positions in the western sector?