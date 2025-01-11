Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Despite optimism expressed by mediators regarding a potential captive swap deal, Israeli officials confirm there has been no breakthrough in the negotiations toward an agreement in the near future.



Mossad head David Barnea is expected to travel to Qatar to discuss the contents of a message Tel Aviv received from mediators, which reflects Hamas' intention to make progress in the talks.



In addition to discussions about the number of Israeli hostages and Israel receiving a detailed list of the living and deceased, an official said there had been no progress on other terms, particularly the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza.



Contrary to reports suggesting that Israel had agreed to negotiate the second phase of the deal, which includes the release of soldiers and bodies during the implementation of the first phase, multiple Israeli officials confirmed Benjamin Netanyahu's government has refused to end the war.



Israeli officials, citing American sources, said that if no agreement is reached regarding the second phase during the first phase of the deal, it would be difficult to finalize the agreement.



This stance has sparked widespread debate in Israel regarding the refusal to end the war in Gaza despite the completion of the military's target list in the region.



In the midst of these disagreements, Palestinian officials claim that Hamas' final decision regarding Gaza has not yet been made, and the message that reached Israel reflects the stance of Hamas leadership abroad.



As the true position of Netanyahu's government becomes clearer—which opposes ending the war and withdrawing from Gaza—families of hostages are intensifying their protests, holding the government and Netanyahu directly responsible for the fate of their loved ones held in Gaza tunnels.