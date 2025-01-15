Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



"Lebanon needs to move forward." With these succinct words, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri responded to an LBCI question regarding whether the boycott of non-binding parliamentary consultations by the Hezbollah-Amal Movement blocs was a message to both domestic and international audiences.



Berri, known for his concise remarks that often carry deeper meanings, used this statement to convey positive messages and reflect an atmosphere of optimism, according to sources close to him.



They added that Berri emphasized everything being done at this stage must serve the country's interests, including its recovery, economic revival, and reconstruction. This, he believes, can only happen through the cooperation of all Lebanese citizens.



Berri's position aligns with that of Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, who has confirmed that he is not in a position to exclude anyone.



Berri’s statement came despite the decision by the Amal Movement and Hezbollah blocs to boycott the non-binding parliamentary consultations on Wednesday, a move interpreted as an objection to both domestic and international developments, including the election of the president and the appointment of the prime minister.



The duo, according to sources close to them, is upset by what they see as a deviation from the agreement reached with them.



The agreement involved appointing incumbent Najib Mikati to form the government until the next parliamentary elections. They also feel that external forces intervened hours before the consultations and altered the political scene without the consensus of all parties involved.



"This approach doesn’t bode well for commitment to the presidency," sources said, adding that what they describe as a "coup" upset not only the duo but also the president.



The duo’s discontent became evident when they boycotted the non-binding consultations, believing that the consultations neither advance nor delay the process and do not compel the prime minister-designate to adopt their demands in government formation.



However, this does not break relations, as LBCI sources confirmed that contact will be made with Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam outside of the consultations, and those consultations will be replaced by talks between Salam and Berri on Friday.



Berri will convey the duo’s concerns, including their demands regarding the structure of the upcoming government, the representation of political parties, and the criteria for selecting ministers so that necessary steps can be taken.



When asked if there would be a meeting between PM-designate Salam and the Amal Movement-Hezbollah blocs, Berri replied, "It’s a possibility, but I need to see him first."