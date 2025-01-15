Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15 | 12:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nabih Berri calls for unity: &#39;Lebanon needs to move forward&#39; despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

"Lebanon needs to move forward." With these succinct words, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri responded to an LBCI question regarding whether the boycott of non-binding parliamentary consultations by the Hezbollah-Amal Movement blocs was a message to both domestic and international audiences.

Berri, known for his concise remarks that often carry deeper meanings, used this statement to convey positive messages and reflect an atmosphere of optimism, according to sources close to him. 

They added that Berri emphasized everything being done at this stage must serve the country's interests, including its recovery, economic revival, and reconstruction. This, he believes, can only happen through the cooperation of all Lebanese citizens.

Berri's position aligns with that of Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, who has confirmed that he is not in a position to exclude anyone.

Berri’s statement came despite the decision by the Amal Movement and Hezbollah blocs to boycott the non-binding parliamentary consultations on Wednesday, a move interpreted as an objection to both domestic and international developments, including the election of the president and the appointment of the prime minister.

The duo, according to sources close to them, is upset by what they see as a deviation from the agreement reached with them. 

The agreement involved appointing incumbent Najib Mikati to form the government until the next parliamentary elections. They also feel that external forces intervened hours before the consultations and altered the political scene without the consensus of all parties involved. 

"This approach doesn’t bode well for commitment to the presidency," sources said, adding that what they describe as a "coup" upset not only the duo but also the president.

The duo’s discontent became evident when they boycotted the non-binding consultations, believing that the consultations neither advance nor delay the process and do not compel the prime minister-designate to adopt their demands in government formation.

However, this does not break relations, as LBCI sources confirmed that contact will be made with Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam outside of the consultations, and those consultations will be replaced by talks between Salam and Berri on Friday.

Berri will convey the duo’s concerns, including their demands regarding the structure of the upcoming government, the representation of political parties, and the criteria for selecting ministers so that necessary steps can be taken.

When asked if there would be a meeting between PM-designate Salam and the Amal Movement-Hezbollah blocs, Berri replied, "It’s a possibility, but I need to see him first."
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Hezbollah

Amal Movement

Nawaf Salam

LBCI Next
Baabda Palace sees busy day as Lebanon's political consultations proceed
Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

PM-designate Nawaf Salam to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins non-binding parliamentary consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Israel-Gaza deal: What’s next after Netanyahu's cabinet meeting – The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Baabda Palace sees busy day as Lebanon's political consultations proceed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14

Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-14

Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-24

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-26

BDL issues new directive for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:04

Qatar's PM: Ceasefire deal in Gaza reached through joint efforts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Lebanon's political blocs advocate for government built on solid foundations as consultations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:59

MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: No participation in parliamentary consultations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins non-binding parliamentary consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

First round of non-binding parliamentary consultations concludes, second round to resume in the afternoon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More