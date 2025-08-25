Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?

News Bulletin Reports
25-08-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

As Lebanon officially awaits the arrival of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack for a new round of talks, attention is turning to the Lebanese technical committee preparing to host an official Syrian delegation in a meeting that is the first of its kind. The session will address sensitive issues between the two countries and pave the way for high-level official meetings later.

According to information obtained by LBCI, the Lebanese delegation will not be ministerial but will consist of senior technical officials, mirroring the Syrian delegation, which includes judges with public prosecutor rank, officers with the rank of brigadier general, and one of Lebanon’s senior diplomats representing the Foreign Ministry.

On the meeting agenda are sensitive and complex issues that will test both sides’ seriousness in reorganizing bilateral relations.

On the border demarcation and control file, two meetings have previously been held in Riyadh between the Lebanese and Syrian defense ministers, followed by regular technical meetings in Damascus involving officers from both sides. 

What is new this time is that the committee will discuss the border demarcation process in detail, alongside continued security coordination to curb smuggling, whether of drugs or weapons, where tangible progress has been recorded, according to government sources.

Regarding Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons, informed government sources told LBCI that there is no discussion of a general amnesty, as has been rumored, but rather of drafting an agreement for prisoner exchanges. 

Cases will be divided into several categories, including convicted individuals serving their sentences, numbering 700; convicted individuals with specific crimes awaiting additional trials, numbering 370; and detainees held on suspicion or due to name similarities without judicial rulings, numbering 1,000. This brings the total to more than 2,000 prisoners.

On the issue of Syrian refugees, the Lebanese committee will present the government’s plan, which relies on financial incentives for return, alongside Beirut’s request to Damascus to direct aid to the areas where returnees go, considering that reconstruction is the primary requirement for return.

Deliberations will not be limited to these three topics but will also review previously signed bilateral agreements, including the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council, which government sources expect may be slated for cancellation.

The timing of the visit remains uncertain, but what is clear is that the upcoming meeting will be a serious test of the possibility of moving from managing technical files to shaping a new political framework for relations between Beirut and Damascus.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Talks

Beirut

Damascus

Tom Barrack

LBCI Next
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-09

Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-30

US holding "preliminary talks" on a deal between Israel and Syria: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-24

US Envoy Tom Barrack in Israel for talks on security arrangements with Lebanon and Syria: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-30

Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
World News
04:14

German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Syrian President calls for "new page" in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Iran's Quds Force official rejects Hezbollah disarmament plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More