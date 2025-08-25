Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that if Lebanese security forces take concrete steps to disarm Hezbollah, Israel will respond with reciprocal measures, including a gradual reduction of its military presence, in coordination with the United States.



The statement also acknowledged what it called an "important step" taken by the Lebanese government, led by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, in addressing the issue, and voiced support for Lebanon in this phase.