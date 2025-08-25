Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked support for a U.S.-backed security proposal on Lebanon and Syria to Lebanon's ability to dismantle Hezbollah's arsenal.



Responding to a draft proposal he discussed with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu voiced what he described as "exceptional support" for Lebanon's government and said Israel was ready to assist in efforts to disarm Hezbollah. He framed the plan as a path toward a more secure and stable future for both countries.



Although Netanyahu stopped short of rejecting the proposal outright to preserve his government's ties with Washington, he made clear that Israel's commitment depends on Beirut's ability to act on the clause requiring Hezbollah's disarmament.



Israeli officials indicated that if Lebanon's security forces take concrete steps in that direction, Israel could gradually scale down its military presence in Lebanon in coordination with the United States.



According to Netanyahu, the time has come for the two countries to move forward in what he called a "spirit of cooperation, with a focus on the shared goal of disarming Hezbollah and enhancing the stability and prosperity of Lebanon and Israel."



Netanyahu's remarks quickly drew anger from mayors of northern border towns, who warned against any Israeli troop withdrawal without first establishing a security buffer zone.



On Syria, Netanyahu struck a more optimistic tone, expressing readiness to advance a security agreement with Damascus that could be signed as early as next month. The proposed deal would not only aim to safeguard Israel's security but also distance Syria from the Iranian-led Shiite axis.



Key provisions under discussion include demilitarizing the areas stretching from Damascus to Sweida in the Golan Heights, preventing Turkey from rebuilding the Syrian army—with this matter being a focal point to prevent future strategic risks, banning the deployment of strategic weaponry in Syrian territories such as missiles and air defense systems to preserve air superiority of the Israeli Air Force in the region, and creating a humanitarian corridor to the Druze community in Sweida.



However, Israeli officials remain firm on excluding the fate of Mount Hermon and any withdrawal from Syrian territories seized after the collapse of the Assad regime from the talks.



In return, Syria would receive U.S. and Gulf-backed assistance to help rebuild the country.