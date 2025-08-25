News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ibtasim Ayoha Al General
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
25-08-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked support for a U.S.-backed security proposal on Lebanon and Syria to Lebanon's ability to dismantle Hezbollah's arsenal.
Responding to a draft proposal he discussed with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu voiced what he described as "exceptional support" for Lebanon's government and said Israel was ready to assist in efforts to disarm Hezbollah. He framed the plan as a path toward a more secure and stable future for both countries.
Although Netanyahu stopped short of rejecting the proposal outright to preserve his government's ties with Washington, he made clear that Israel's commitment depends on Beirut's ability to act on the clause requiring Hezbollah's disarmament.
Israeli officials indicated that if Lebanon's security forces take concrete steps in that direction, Israel could gradually scale down its military presence in Lebanon in coordination with the United States.
According to Netanyahu, the time has come for the two countries to move forward in what he called a "spirit of cooperation, with a focus on the shared goal of disarming Hezbollah and enhancing the stability and prosperity of Lebanon and Israel."
Netanyahu's remarks quickly drew anger from mayors of northern border towns, who warned against any Israeli troop withdrawal without first establishing a security buffer zone.
On Syria, Netanyahu struck a more optimistic tone, expressing readiness to advance a security agreement with Damascus that could be signed as early as next month. The proposed deal would not only aim to safeguard Israel's security but also distance Syria from the Iranian-led Shiite axis.
Key provisions under discussion include demilitarizing the areas stretching from Damascus to Sweida in the Golan Heights, preventing Turkey from rebuilding the Syrian army—with this matter being a focal point to prevent future strategic risks, banning the deployment of strategic weaponry in Syrian territories such as missiles and air defense systems to preserve air superiority of the Israeli Air Force in the region, and creating a humanitarian corridor to the Druze community in Sweida.
However, Israeli officials remain firm on excluding the fate of Mount Hermon and any withdrawal from Syrian territories seized after the collapse of the Assad regime from the talks.
In return, Syria would receive U.S. and Gulf-backed assistance to help rebuild the country.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Balance
US
Security
Plan
Israel
Netanyahu
Lebanon
Syria
Proposal
Disarm
Hezbollah
Next
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-07
Cabinet votes: Hezbollah disarmament in sight as Lebanon adopts US-brokered plan
Lebanon News
2025-08-07
Cabinet votes: Hezbollah disarmament in sight as Lebanon adopts US-brokered plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-30
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
Lebanon News
2025-05-30
Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
0
World News
04:14
German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany
World News
04:14
German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
4
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
6
Lebanon News
06:42
US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army
Lebanon News
06:42
US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Syrian President calls for "new page" in ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:57
Syrian President calls for "new page" in ties with Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Iran's Quds Force official rejects Hezbollah disarmament plan
Lebanon News
03:40
Iran's Quds Force official rejects Hezbollah disarmament plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More