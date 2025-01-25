Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



No matter how it is described, the extent of the devastation in Tayr Harfa is difficult to convey.



Even a tour of every house in the village cannot fully capture the damage. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed, and the layout of roads—some of which the Lebanese army has reopened—has significantly changed.



In short, the village may need to be completely redesigned and rebuilt from scratch. Life there is currently impossible.



What little remains undestroyed by the war is negligible. The partially damaged Husayniyya was used by the Israeli army to station soldiers. Remnants of ammunition boxes, water bottles, and food packaging with Hebrew writing are scattered everywhere.



From one of the few remaining rooftops in Tayr Harfa, Israeli positions across the border are visible, overlooking the devastated towns of Dhayra, Boustane, and Yarine, which the army has not yet entered, as well as Marwahin.



From Tayr Harfa to Jebbayn and Chihine—the last two points entered by the Lebanese army in the western sector—road-clearing operations are ongoing, along with efforts to recover the remains of victims from beneath the rubble.



For the first time, the Chihine municipality inspected the destruction in the village up close. The damage has affected 97% of the homes.



Jabal Blat, located deep within Lebanese territory, is strategically advantageous in overlooking vast areas, towns, and villages in the south. Israeli forces have suggested they intend to remain there, along with the Labbouneh Height and the Hammams Hill, citing the strategic importance of these positions.