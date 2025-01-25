News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'
News Bulletin Reports
25-01-2025 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
No matter how it is described, the extent of the devastation in Tayr Harfa is difficult to convey.
Even a tour of every house in the village cannot fully capture the damage. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed, and the layout of roads—some of which the Lebanese army has reopened—has significantly changed.
In short, the village may need to be completely redesigned and rebuilt from scratch. Life there is currently impossible.
What little remains undestroyed by the war is negligible. The partially damaged Husayniyya was used by the Israeli army to station soldiers. Remnants of ammunition boxes, water bottles, and food packaging with Hebrew writing are scattered everywhere.
From one of the few remaining rooftops in Tayr Harfa, Israeli positions across the border are visible, overlooking the devastated towns of Dhayra, Boustane, and Yarine, which the army has not yet entered, as well as Marwahin.
From Tayr Harfa to Jebbayn and Chihine—the last two points entered by the Lebanese army in the western sector—road-clearing operations are ongoing, along with efforts to recover the remains of victims from beneath the rubble.
For the first time, the Chihine municipality inspected the destruction in the village up close. The damage has affected 97% of the homes.
Jabal Blat, located deep within Lebanese territory, is strategically advantageous in overlooking vast areas, towns, and villages in the south. Israeli forces have suggested they intend to remain there, along with the Labbouneh Height and the Hammams Hill, citing the strategic importance of these positions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
War
Tayr Harfa
Destruction
Next
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13
Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13
Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
Lebanese army moves into Tayr Harfa, establishes new checkpoint in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
Lebanese army moves into Tayr Harfa, establishes new checkpoint in southern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Lebanese army regiment receives warm welcome in Qlayaa, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Lebanese army regiment receives warm welcome in Qlayaa, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-24
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-24
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-24
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-24
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-12
Iran confirms return of national held in Italy
Middle East News
2025-01-12
Iran confirms return of national held in Italy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:47
France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
07:47
France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement
2
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
3
Lebanon News
11:02
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:02
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
8
Middle East News
07:05
Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions
Middle East News
07:05
Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More