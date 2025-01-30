News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
News Bulletin Reports
30-01-2025 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Since Lebanon's independence, the country has seen 11 technocratic governments—nine before the Taif Agreement and two after.
However, most so-called technocratic governments included ministers who were handpicked by party leaders or sectarian figures while not officially affiliated with political parties. These ministers often served as a convenient shield for political leaders when things were running smoothly but were also used as tools for obstruction when needed.
Lebanon has witnessed various forms of political maneuvering under the guise of technocracy, from so-called "king ministers" to boycotting parliamentary sessions and obstructing the quorum to paralyze governance.
One of the rare examples of a government that embodied true technocratic principles was the cabinet formed at the start of President Fouad Chehab's tenure in 1958, led by Prime Minister Rashid Karami. This government was dominated by professionals and experts rather than traditional politicians, aiming to implement administrative and developmental reforms that defined the Chehabist era.
Ministers from various sects, chosen for their competence rather than political allegiances, left a lasting impact on the country's institutions.
Figures like Philippe Takla, Edward Hunayn, Hassan Mcharafieh, and Ahmad Al-Arabi are still remembered for their contributions to state-building, free from sectarian or party constraints. Their legacy remains tied to the vision of President Chehab, who sought to establish a modern, institutional state governed by the rule of law and an independent judiciary.
Now, with consultations underway for the formation of a government under Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, discussions about a new technocratic administration have resurfaced.
The question remains whether Lebanon's current political class is ready to embrace a cabinet of independent professionals—one that prioritizes institutional integrity, aligns with global developments, and refuses to be a tool for any leader, sect, or party.
Are today's leaders truly capable of shouldering such a responsibility?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
History
Technocracy
Lebanon
Leaders
Technocratic
Government
Next
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-29
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-29
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
US Congress members send letter urging Lebanon's leaders to enact reforms and counter Hezbollah’s influence
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
US Congress members send letter urging Lebanon's leaders to enact reforms and counter Hezbollah’s influence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Behind closed doors: Israel expands military presence in Syria, establishes new buffer zone
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Behind closed doors: Israel expands military presence in Syria, establishes new buffer zone
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-29
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-29
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-26
China warns 'no one will win a trade war' after Trump vows big tariffs
World News
2024-11-26
China warns 'no one will win a trade war' after Trump vows big tariffs
0
Middle East News
2025-01-28
Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq
Middle East News
2025-01-28
Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
0
Middle East News
2024-11-10
Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
2024-11-10
Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
2
Lebanon News
05:16
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
Lebanon News
05:16
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11
Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11
Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif
6
Lebanon News
07:54
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
Lebanon News
07:54
Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary
7
Lebanon News
12:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation
Lebanon News
12:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More