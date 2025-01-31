News
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
News Bulletin Reports
31-01-2025 | 12:51
Ceasefire violations: Israeli strikes on Lebanon seen as pressure tactic ahead of February 18 deadline
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese sources believe that Israel's ongoing airstrikes on various areas in Lebanon are part of an effort to justify its continued occupation of certain southern regions beyond the February 18 withdrawal deadline.
However, Lebanon remains firm in its stance, closely cooperating with the ceasefire monitoring committee and working to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
The Lebanese Army has reportedly provided the committee with documented evidence, including images and video, of its operations to seize weapons and ammunition and dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure south of the Litani River.
Yet, these efforts have not been made public to avoid political sensitivities.
Military meetings related to the ceasefire monitoring committee continue to take place among relevant parties. Higher-level committee meetings are convened as necessary, though the head of the committee, U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, is currently not in Lebanon. His return is expected early next week.
The sources emphasized that the committee's scope of work primarily focuses on the south of the Litani River, though the ceasefire agreement applies to the entire country. The United Nations serves as the intermediary between Lebanon and Israel in implementing this agreement.
Meanwhile, Lebanon has been consistently informing the U.N. of Israeli violations both south and north of the Litani. In response, Israel has filed multiple complaints to the U.N., alleging violations north of the Litani River.
One such claim accuses Iran of funneling funds to Hezbollah through Beirut's Airport, an allegation that Lebanon has strongly denied. Lebanese authorities maintain that strict airport security measures prevent any such activity and have even invited the U.N. to observe these procedures if desired.
In a related development, the visit of newly appointed U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus to Lebanon has been postponed until next week. Sources indicate that she is waiting for Steve Witkoff to return from Israel to discuss the outcomes of his meetings there, particularly those related to Lebanon.
