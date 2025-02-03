News
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
03-02-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
One of the largest funerals in Lebanon's history is set to take place on Sunday, February 23, 2025, as Hezbollah lays to rest its longtime Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his successor, Hashem Safieddine.
The funeral, expected to draw tens of thousands of mourners, will be held at Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, where prayers will be performed for both leaders.
Nasrallah's body will be carried on a large vehicle through a sea of supporters marching on foot for over three kilometers south of the stadium. He will be buried in a plot of land in Borj El Brajneh, between the old and new airport roads—an area purchased by Hezbollah and not overlooking the airport. The site is expected to become a shrine visited by thousands.
Meanwhile, the funeral procession for Safieddine will head south to his hometown of Deir Qanoun En Nahr, where he will be laid to rest.
The scale of the event has led many to imagine the enormity of the scene, even using artificial intelligence to visualize it.
However, on that day, Israel will likely be preoccupied with its own advanced technology.
Tel Aviv's heavy reliance on high-tech surveillance, particularly facial recognition, has been a key tool in its operations against Hezbollah—something that has also been used in Gaza and continued regardless of ceasefires.
As Hezbollah meticulously prepares to bid farewell to its leader, Israel is also making its own preparations, but from an intelligence perspective—something the group is well aware of.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Successor
Hashem Safieddine
Funeral
Security
Concerns
Next
