MP Cynthia Zarazir withholds confidence from government, criticizes ministerial statement

Lebanon News
26-02-2025 | 09:18
High views
MP Cynthia Zarazir announced that she would not grant confidence to the government, arguing that the ministerial statement should serve as a roadmap for Lebanon’s recovery. 

However, she stated that it falls short, lacking key elements needed to address the country’s crises.

