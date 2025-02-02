Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In a message before his flight to Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to continue confronting Iran and its proxies wherever they are to prevent the imminent threat to Israel.



He said the Iranian axis is one of the central issues in his meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, where they will discuss ways to prevent Iran's influence in Lebanon and Syria.



Netanyahu's focus on Iran and its allies at the top of his agenda for meetings in Washington is no coincidence. He believes convincing the U.S. president of the importance of addressing the Iranian axis serves the interests of everyone, including Saudi Arabia.



Raising this issue will also give Netanyahu some time to delay resolving the Gaza and Palestinian issues amid internal Israeli disputes over a hostage-prisoner exchange deal that threatens the fate of his government.



Security and military officials believe Netanyahu is seeking achievements in Washington but doubt the success of his efforts, given Trump's insistence on ending the war in Gaza and addressing other ongoing conflicts.



Security experts have recommended that Netanyahu change his strategy to ensure the implementation of the second phase of the hostage-prisoner exchange deal and to preserve the military's achievements.



While all eyes are on Washington and the expected outcomes of the Trump-Netanyahu meeting, concerns have been raised about potential instability in Israel and the region following the unveiling of a new plan for Syria, which aims to strengthen the Israeli military presence there.



There is also anticipation regarding what Israel may achieve in its security demands along its border with Lebanon, particularly in efforts to undermine Hezbollah's capabilities.



Until the fate of the Israeli military's withdrawal from Lebanon on February 18 becomes clear, which will ensure its continued presence at advanced positions in the north to protect towns, the Israeli army is intensifying its intelligence activities in southern Lebanon to uncover what it claims are attempts to reposition Hezbollah in the region.