France says considering joint Macron, Starmer, Zelensky visit to US

President Emmanuel Macron is mulling a joint visit to Washington alongside Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the French government spokeswoman said Wednesday, as diplomatic efforts accelerate to end Russia's war against Ukraine.



"It is being considered that President Macron could go again to Washington, with President Zelensky and his English counterpart," Sophie Primas told reporters after a cabinet meeting, referring to UK government chief Starmer.



AFP