Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With the Lebanese Army completing its deployment in the southern town of Taybeh, a clearer view of the occupied border areas has emerged.



From the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh, Israeli military vehicles and tanks can be seen stationed in the Khroubi area. In contrast, others patrol the roads along the occupied border strip, stretching from Wazzani and Kfarkela to Markaba, Houla, Meiss El Jabal, Blida, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun.



The devastation left behind by Israel's demolition operations in Odaisseh is evident, with bulldozed areas and widespread destruction. From the Taybeh area, the strategic Tal Al-Owaidah hill is visible, raising concerns about the ongoing Israeli presence.



With roughly two weeks remaining before the second phase of the Israeli withdrawal from the south, fears persist that Israeli forces may not entirely withdraw from key locations, including Tal Al-Owaidah, Labbouneh, Jabal Balat, Tallet El Hamames, and the hills of Kfarchouba.



Despite the destruction, residents of Taybeh began returning home from the first day of the ceasefire agreement. The Lebanese Army's presence is expected to accelerate the return of displaced residents, though necessities remain largely unavailable.



Amidst the ruins, signs of life are re-emerging. Citizens navigate the streets, assessing what remains of their homes. In nearby Deir Seryan, residents are already working to restore agricultural activity, preparing their fields for a new season of harvest and renewal.