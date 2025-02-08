News
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
08-02-2025 | 12:45
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Lebanon's Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, arrived at Baabda Palace with a list of candidates for the fifth Shiite ministerial seat, choosing from outside the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo.
During his meeting with President Joseph Aoun, the name of Fadi Maki emerged as the likely choice.
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri later joined the meeting briefly and approved the nomination. Upon leaving, he declared that "with the blessings of Saint Maron, the government has been formed."
During the discussions between President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam, another change was made to the Armenian ministerial seat, with Nora Bayrakdarian being selected for the position. Reports indicate that Armenian political interventions influenced this decision.
Notable changes also included the appointment of Charles Hajj as telecommunications minister instead of Kamal Shehade. Hajj was reportedly among the candidates proposed by the Lebanese Forces.
In a last-minute change, Paul Morcos was appointed information minister after the Marada Movement opted out of the position.
Meanwhile, the Free Patriotic Movement was left without representation in the new government, as Prime Minister Salam did not meet its demands regarding the number and type of ministerial positions.
With these adjustments finalized, printing the decrees for the government formation began. Secretary-General of the Cabinet Mahmoud Makie then made the official announcement.
In his remarks, Prime Minister Salam emphasized reforms, the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, Israel's withdrawal, reconstruction efforts, and restoring trust with both Lebanese citizens and Arab partners.
The first meeting of the new government is scheduled for Tuesday. A committee will be formed to draft the ministerial statement, with a one-month deadline to finalize it before presenting the government to Parliament for a confidence vote, which is expected to pass.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Government
Formation
Ministers
Nawaf Salam
