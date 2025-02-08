In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups

08-02-2025 | 12:45
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Lebanon's Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, arrived at Baabda Palace with a list of candidates for the fifth Shiite ministerial seat, choosing from outside the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo.

During his meeting with President Joseph Aoun, the name of Fadi Maki emerged as the likely choice. 

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri later joined the meeting briefly and approved the nomination. Upon leaving, he declared that "with the blessings of Saint Maron, the government has been formed."

During the discussions between President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam, another change was made to the Armenian ministerial seat, with Nora Bayrakdarian being selected for the position. Reports indicate that Armenian political interventions influenced this decision.

Notable changes also included the appointment of Charles Hajj as telecommunications minister instead of Kamal Shehade. Hajj was reportedly among the candidates proposed by the Lebanese Forces. 

In a last-minute change, Paul Morcos was appointed information minister after the Marada Movement opted out of the position.

Meanwhile, the Free Patriotic Movement was left without representation in the new government, as Prime Minister Salam did not meet its demands regarding the number and type of ministerial positions.

With these adjustments finalized, printing the decrees for the government formation began. Secretary-General of the Cabinet Mahmoud Makie then made the official announcement.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Salam emphasized reforms, the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, Israel's withdrawal, reconstruction efforts, and restoring trust with both Lebanese citizens and Arab partners.

The first meeting of the new government is scheduled for Tuesday. A committee will be formed to draft the ministerial statement, with a one-month deadline to finalize it before presenting the government to Parliament for a confidence vote, which is expected to pass.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Netanyahu seeks delay in second phase of prisoner deal amid political strain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07

Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07

A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

President Aoun signs decrees for resignation of Mikati's government, appoints Salam to form new cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

Lebanese Army orders response to fire originating from Syrian territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Speaker Berri tells US Envoy government could be formed by Saturday or Sunday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups

