Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge

04-08-2025 | 08:36
Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge
Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge

Beijing had evacuated more than 70,000 residents by Monday afternoon and warned others to brace for a new round of heavy rainfall, a week after catastrophic floods killed dozens in the deadliest deluge to hit the Chinese capital since 2012.

Up to 200mm (7.9 inches) of rain could hit parts of Beijing over a six-hour period from midday, weather forecasters warned. The city of 22 million people receives on average 600mm of rainfall each year.

The warning comes as authorities rush to reinforce ageing flood defenses, fine-tune weather forecasts and update evacuation plans amid reports of bodies being pulled from raging flood waters across the country, including at least three at a wellness camp in Hebei province.

Reuters

