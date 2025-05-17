News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says will speak with Putin by phone Monday on Ukraine
World News
17-05-2025 | 11:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says will speak with Putin by phone Monday on Ukraine
Donald Trump will speak by phone to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss finding a way out of the "bloodbath" in the Ukraine war, the U.S. president said on Truth Social.
Afterward, Trump said in his post, he will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO officials, expressing hope that a "ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war... will end."
AFP
World News
Trump
Putin
Phone
Ukraine
Russia
US
Next
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-19
Zelensky says will speak with Trump on Wednesday
World News
2025-03-19
Zelensky says will speak with Trump on Wednesday
0
World News
2025-03-17
Trump says will speak to Putin Tuesday
World News
2025-03-17
Trump says will speak to Putin Tuesday
0
World News
2025-03-14
Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end
World News
2025-03-14
Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end
0
World News
2025-03-13
Trump says Putin statement on Ukraine 'promising' but 'not complete'
World News
2025-03-13
Trump says Putin statement on Ukraine 'promising' but 'not complete'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:56
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
World News
03:56
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
0
World News
14:21
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
World News
14:21
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:38
Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans
Lebanon News
03:38
Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans
4
Lebanon News
05:35
Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 million for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction
Lebanon News
05:35
Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 million for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
6
World News
03:56
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
World News
03:56
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad
Lebanon News
05:24
Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad
8
Variety and Tech
14:56
Singer Chris Brown ordered held until June in UK assault case
Variety and Tech
14:56
Singer Chris Brown ordered held until June in UK assault case
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More