Trump says will speak with Putin by phone Monday on Ukraine

World News
17-05-2025 | 11:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says will speak with Putin by phone Monday on Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says will speak with Putin by phone Monday on Ukraine

Donald Trump will speak by phone to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss finding a way out of the "bloodbath" in the Ukraine war, the U.S. president said on Truth Social.

Afterward, Trump said in his post, he will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO officials, expressing hope that a "ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war... will end."


AFP
 

World News

Trump

Putin

Phone

Ukraine

Russia

US

LBCI Next
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

Zelensky says will speak with Trump on Wednesday

LBCI
World News
2025-03-17

Trump says will speak to Putin Tuesday

LBCI
World News
2025-03-14

Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end

LBCI
World News
2025-03-13

Trump says Putin statement on Ukraine 'promising' but 'not complete'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:56

Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October

LBCI
World News
14:21

Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16

Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16

Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16

Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23

Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 million for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections

LBCI
World News
03:56

Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:56

Singer Chris Brown ordered held until June in UK assault case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More