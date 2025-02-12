Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The Israeli army has submitted a report to the government claiming that Iran continues to support Hezbollah financially, enabling it to regain its strength and military capabilities.



To prevent this, Israeli security agencies have recommended preparing a new plan to be followed by the army and approved by the government.



Under this pretext, Israel is seeking to extend its military presence in southern Lebanon until the end of this month while maintaining at least five military observation posts at strategic locations.



On Wednesday morning, the army announced the deployment of a military battalion to the northern border, simultaneously enhancing surveillance along the border.



Military and security officials have emphasized the importance of remaining deployed along the Blue Line with Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from igniting tensions in the region at any moment.



Despite these ongoing Israeli justifications, more than 70% of residents in northern areas are reportedly refusing to return in March following a request from the government.



Due to this decision, the residents are now at risk of losing aid and financial support.