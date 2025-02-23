A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As he had always called upon them, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah once again gathered his supporters—but this time, he did not appear before them.



After five months of absence, his coffin, alongside that of his longtime companion Hashem Safieddine, made its way through the massive crowds of mourners.



As the procession moved through Beirut's Sports City Stadium, thousands wept for Nasrallah just as they had on the day of his assassination. The atmosphere was heavy with grief, a mix of reverence for the coffin and the painful loss of a leader they cherished.



Among those in mourning, Nasrallah's daughter and wife sat in the crowd, their sorrow reflecting the depth of losing a pillar of their family.



However, the moment was not without provocation.



Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over the funeral procession, an apparent act of defiance and intimidation.



Yet, the day's significance was underscored by high-profile foreign participation, a testament to Nasrallah's mark on the region's political landscape.



Lebanese from across the country and various sects arrived at dawn to bid farewell to a figure who shaped Lebanon's political arena for 32 years.



Among those in attendance was Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who came both in a personal capacity and as a representative of President Joseph Aoun.



The Labor Minister represented Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, while several MPs and ministers from different political blocs were also present.



Internationally, Iranian officials played a prominent role in the ceremony, with the head of Iran's State Shura Council and the Iranian foreign minister among the key attendees.



Amid the mourners, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed the crowd, reaffirming that the resistance remains steadfast.



For Hezbollah, February 23, 2025, will be remembered as a turning point—a day they describe as the renewal of allegiance to a leader assassinated by Israel.