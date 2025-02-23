A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures

News Bulletin Reports
23-02-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

As he had always called upon them, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah once again gathered his supporters—but this time, he did not appear before them. 

After five months of absence, his coffin, alongside that of his longtime companion Hashem Safieddine, made its way through the massive crowds of mourners.  

As the procession moved through Beirut's Sports City Stadium, thousands wept for Nasrallah just as they had on the day of his assassination. The atmosphere was heavy with grief, a mix of reverence for the coffin and the painful loss of a leader they cherished. 

Among those in mourning, Nasrallah's daughter and wife sat in the crowd, their sorrow reflecting the depth of losing a pillar of their family.  

However, the moment was not without provocation. 

Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over the funeral procession, an apparent act of defiance and intimidation. 

Yet, the day's significance was underscored by high-profile foreign participation, a testament to Nasrallah's mark on the region's political landscape.  

Lebanese from across the country and various sects arrived at dawn to bid farewell to a figure who shaped Lebanon's political arena for 32 years. 

Among those in attendance was Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who came both in a personal capacity and as a representative of President Joseph Aoun. 

The Labor Minister represented Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, while several MPs and ministers from different political blocs were also present.  

Internationally, Iranian officials played a prominent role in the ceremony, with the head of Iran's State Shura Council and the Iranian foreign minister among the key attendees.  

Amid the mourners, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed the crowd, reaffirming that the resistance remains steadfast.  

For Hezbollah, February 23, 2025, will be remembered as a turning point—a day they describe as the renewal of allegiance to a leader assassinated by Israel.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Mourning

Mass

Funeral

Procession

Beirut

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hashem Safieddinne

Foreign

Local

Figures

LBCI Next
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
Lebanese army and ISF raise readiness to 100 percent for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Israel army says 'world is a better place' on day of Nasrallah funeral

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-20

Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Baghdad-Beirut flights fill up ahead of Hezbollah's Nasrallah funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22

Lebanese army and ISF raise readiness to 100 percent for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22

Final touches in place: Lebanon readies for funeral of Hezbollah's former leaders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16

Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22

Lebanese army and ISF raise readiness to 100 percent for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Israel to monitor Nasrallah’s funeral from the air – Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More