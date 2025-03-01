Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



March 1 marks the final day of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.



During this phase, the Israeli army is expected to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, and the second phase of prisoner exchange negotiations is supposed to begin.



However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed all scheduled dates. With full support from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, Netanyahu ordered the negotiating team to return to Cairo on Friday evening for a consultation meeting that lasted until midnight.



During this meeting, any steps planned for Saturday were obstructed, presenting the negotiating parties with two options: extend the first phase to ensure the release of living prisoners without committing to a halt in the war until Gaza's disarmament and Hamas's expulsion, which was rejected by the Hamas delegation; or return to war in Gaza.



Netanyahu's decision came amid two key developments: internal pressure to continue the deal and end the war, especially with 59 Israeli prisoners held by Hamas, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, and preparations for talks with U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.



Witkoff is expected to arrive in Israel and the region on Sunday, bringing with him President Donald Trump's desire to reach a regional arrangement to avoid war.