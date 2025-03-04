Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The road surrounding the Metula settlement, extending from Odaisseh to Kfarkela toward El Hamames Hill, is a demilitarized zone that cannot be approached under the threat of Israeli gunfire.



The upper Dhayra area is another demilitarized zone where residents are prohibited from entering or returning to their demolished homes. Any attempt to do so is met with Israeli gunfire.



These two demilitarized zones add to five occupied points where Israeli forces are stationed, including Labbouneh, Jabal Blat, Jal El Deir, Markaba, and El Hamames Hill.



However, these are not just seven points and areas. They represent 10 square kilometers of Lebanese land still occupied by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon since the withdrawal on February 18.



This area is expected to expand, as field reports indicate Israeli attempts to establish other demilitarized zones, such as the area between Naqoura and Labbouneh.



In addition to these seven points, there are several border points where the Lebanese army has not been able to regain its positions, and citizens have been unable to return to their homes in areas near Israeli military centers or behind Israeli positions in Lebanese territory.



Experts who have studied the maps of the points occupied by the Israeli army and their strategic importance conclude that there is no significant military benefit to this occupation, given Israel's air and technological superiority.



Maps obtained by LBCI show that the occupied areas do not provide a comprehensive view of the entire region.



This suggests that the purpose of occupying these points goes beyond military strategy and even beyond the goal of reassuring settlers in the north to return to their settlements.



Field observations indicate that the Israeli army is working to establish military sites and barracks between the Blue Line and the settlements.



In conclusion, the seven occupied points, along with 13 disputed points related to the demarcation of the Blue Line since 2006, in addition to 17 breaches of the technical fence, all form a demilitarized zone occupied by Israel.



In addition to the land occupation, Israeli violations continue on all fronts. Since the withdrawal on February 18, air and ground violations have not ceased.



Israel has launched 28 airstrikes from drones and fighter jets and fired shots and shells at various Lebanese areas, resulting in five deaths and 12 injuries.