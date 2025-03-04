Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

News Bulletin Reports
04-03-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The road surrounding the Metula settlement, extending from Odaisseh to Kfarkela toward El Hamames Hill, is a demilitarized zone that cannot be approached under the threat of Israeli gunfire.

The upper Dhayra area is another demilitarized zone where residents are prohibited from entering or returning to their demolished homes. Any attempt to do so is met with Israeli gunfire.

These two demilitarized zones add to five occupied points where Israeli forces are stationed, including Labbouneh, Jabal Blat, Jal El Deir, Markaba, and El Hamames Hill.

However, these are not just seven points and areas. They represent 10 square kilometers of Lebanese land still occupied by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon since the withdrawal on February 18. 

This area is expected to expand, as field reports indicate Israeli attempts to establish other demilitarized zones, such as the area between Naqoura and Labbouneh. 

In addition to these seven points, there are several border points where the Lebanese army has not been able to regain its positions, and citizens have been unable to return to their homes in areas near Israeli military centers or behind Israeli positions in Lebanese territory.

Experts who have studied the maps of the points occupied by the Israeli army and their strategic importance conclude that there is no significant military benefit to this occupation, given Israel's air and technological superiority. 

Maps obtained by LBCI show that the occupied areas do not provide a comprehensive view of the entire region. 

This suggests that the purpose of occupying these points goes beyond military strategy and even beyond the goal of reassuring settlers in the north to return to their settlements. 

Field observations indicate that the Israeli army is working to establish military sites and barracks between the Blue Line and the settlements.

In conclusion, the seven occupied points, along with 13 disputed points related to the demarcation of the Blue Line since 2006, in addition to 17 breaches of the technical fence, all form a demilitarized zone occupied by Israel.

In addition to the land occupation, Israeli violations continue on all fronts. Since the withdrawal on February 18, air and ground violations have not ceased. 

Israel has launched 28 airstrikes from drones and fighter jets and fired shots and shells at various Lebanese areas, resulting in five deaths and 12 injuries.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

South Lebanon

Blue Line

Buffer Zone

LBCI Next
Druze community caught between Israeli influence and internal divisions: Cooperation with Israel sparks backlash
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-26

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03

Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30

Behind closed doors: Israel expands military presence in Syria, establishes new buffer zone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24

Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Druze community caught between Israeli influence and internal divisions: Cooperation with Israel sparks backlash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03

Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03

Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:05

Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More