News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ceasefire in question: Israel hits south Lebanon in heaviest attack since November truce
News Bulletin Reports
08-03-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ceasefire in question: Israel hits south Lebanon in heaviest attack since November truce
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Within 20 minutes, the "war atmosphere" returned to southern Lebanon. At around 9:20 p.m. Friday, residents were once again reminded of scenes of war, destruction, and displacement.
It was the most extensive Israeli attack since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27, 2024.
Israeli warplanes carried out about 20 airstrikes on valleys, forests, and the outskirts of Zibqin and Beit Yahoun, reaching Zeghrine between Aaichiyeh and Rihan and between Rihan and Sejoud.
Strikes also targeted the outskirts of Tebna, Irkay, Ansar, and Snaiber along the Tefahta road.
Except for the strikes on Zibqin and Beit Yahoun south of the Litani River, all other attacks targeted areas north of the area.
The Israeli military claimed the strikes hit Hezbollah military sites containing weapons and rocket launchers, alleging they posed a threat to Israel.
It vowed to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding or repositioning its capabilities.
Lebanese sources confirmed that some of the targeted locations were Hezbollah positions. Others noted that previous inspections of areas such as Zibqin and Beit Yahoun found no rocket launchers or weapons.
Israel escalated tensions following a series of rapid air and ground violations, mainly focusing on areas north of the Litani River.
Its justification for these attacks remains the same: The Lebanese army allegedly does not respond to Israeli requests to inspect or destroy sites in the northern Litani River area.
Lebanese sources viewed Friday night's strikes as an Israeli attempt to demonstrate its ability to resume war at a time, scale, and justification of its choosing. This comes amid the failure of the ceasefire oversight committee, the Lebanese state's inability to respond, and the absence of external deterrence.
Israel's intended message was clear: It will enforce United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 on its own terms, applying it to all of Lebanon, not just south of the Litani River, and reserving the right to strike anywhere it deems necessary in the future.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Israel
South Lebanon
Attack
Truce
Next
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-26
Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-26
Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Alternative Press Syndicate urges action after violent attack on LBCI media team in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Alternative Press Syndicate urges action after violent attack on LBCI media team in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Civil Defense recovers bodies of five killed in Israeli attack on Khiam, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Civil Defense recovers bodies of five killed in Israeli attack on Khiam, South Lebanon: NNA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Gaza's future and Fatah's internal struggles: Palestinian president's amnesty announcement sparks debate
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Gaza's future and Fatah's internal struggles: Palestinian president's amnesty announcement sparks debate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-07
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-07
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:57
Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns
Lebanon News
10:57
Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
4
Lebanon News
10:57
Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns
Lebanon News
10:57
Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns
5
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
6
Lebanon News
14:27
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli espionage device in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:27
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli espionage device in southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:24
Behind the headlines: The power of female coworker friendships in LBCI’s newsroom on International Women’s Day
Lebanon News
03:24
Behind the headlines: The power of female coworker friendships in LBCI’s newsroom on International Women’s Day
8
Lebanon News
06:59
Airstrike targets vehicle on Khirbet Selm road, leaving one dead and another injured
Lebanon News
06:59
Airstrike targets vehicle on Khirbet Selm road, leaving one dead and another injured
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More