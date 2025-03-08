Ceasefire in question: Israel hits south Lebanon in heaviest attack since November truce

08-03-2025 | 12:47
Ceasefire in question: Israel hits south Lebanon in heaviest attack since November truce

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Within 20 minutes, the "war atmosphere" returned to southern Lebanon. At around 9:20 p.m. Friday, residents were once again reminded of scenes of war, destruction, and displacement.

It was the most extensive Israeli attack since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27, 2024.

Israeli warplanes carried out about 20 airstrikes on valleys, forests, and the outskirts of Zibqin and Beit Yahoun, reaching Zeghrine between Aaichiyeh and Rihan and between Rihan and Sejoud. 

Strikes also targeted the outskirts of Tebna, Irkay, Ansar, and Snaiber along the Tefahta road.

Except for the strikes on Zibqin and Beit Yahoun south of the Litani River, all other attacks targeted areas north of the area. 

The Israeli military claimed the strikes hit Hezbollah military sites containing weapons and rocket launchers, alleging they posed a threat to Israel. 

It vowed to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding or repositioning its capabilities.

Lebanese sources confirmed that some of the targeted locations were Hezbollah positions. Others noted that previous inspections of areas such as Zibqin and Beit Yahoun found no rocket launchers or weapons.

Israel escalated tensions following a series of rapid air and ground violations, mainly focusing on areas north of the Litani River. 

Its justification for these attacks remains the same: The Lebanese army allegedly does not respond to Israeli requests to inspect or destroy sites in the northern Litani River area.

Lebanese sources viewed Friday night's strikes as an Israeli attempt to demonstrate its ability to resume war at a time, scale, and justification of its choosing. This comes amid the failure of the ceasefire oversight committee, the Lebanese state's inability to respond, and the absence of external deterrence.

Israel's intended message was clear: It will enforce United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 on its own terms, applying it to all of Lebanon, not just south of the Litani River, and reserving the right to strike anywhere it deems necessary in the future.
 

