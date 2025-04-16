Israeli strike hits motorcycle in Hanin, South Lebanon: NNA

16-04-2025 | 07:05
Israeli strike hits motorcycle in Hanin, South Lebanon: NNA
0min
Israeli strike hits motorcycle in Hanin, South Lebanon: NNA

The National News Agency reported that an Israeli strike targeted a motorcycle in the town of Hanin, located in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

South Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Hanin

