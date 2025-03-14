News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
News Bulletin Reports
14-03-2025 | 13:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The concerns of northern Lebanon’s residents are justified in light of the ongoing, albeit reduced, violence along the Syrian coast.
The connection between Akkar in Lebanon and Tartus in Syria is evident, as Alawite families live on both sides of the border and share long-standing ties. Additionally, the Alawite presence in Tripoli is not new.
Lebanon’s Alawite population is estimated at around 90,000, with half residing in Akkar and the other half in Tripoli.
Given that more than 20,000 Alawite refugees have fled Syria in just one week, efforts were needed to address the situation and prevent its spillover into Lebanon.
To this end, a meeting was held at the residence of former Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Tripoli, attended by political and religious figures from both Muslim and Christian communities.
However, no representatives from the Alawite Council were present despite being invited. Only two former Alawite lawmakers participated.
The attendees emphasized that weapons would only fuel hatred and provoke retaliation, calling instead for a culture of forgiveness and reconciliation.
They also warned that the new wave of displacement places additional strain on Lebanon and urged the U.N. refugee agency and other international organizations to coordinate with the Lebanese government to address the crisis.
Their recommendations included regulating border crossings, rehabilitating official entry points, prioritizing emergency relief efforts, and facilitating the gradual return of Syrian refugees once conditions stabilize.
This meeting is expected to be followed by further discussions in the coming weeks, with attention remaining focused on Syria’s stability and the protection of all its communities.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Refugees
Alawite
Najib Mikati
Tripoli
Next
A move for control: Israel seeks to win over Syrian Druze under the pretext of protection
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Military reinforcements: Gaza and West Bank on edge as Israel mulls next move
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Military reinforcements: Gaza and West Bank on edge as Israel mulls next move
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-10
Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-10
Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Israel clears another refugee camp as squeeze on West Bank tightens
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Israel clears another refugee camp as squeeze on West Bank tightens
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
A move for control: Israel seeks to win over Syrian Druze under the pretext of protection
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
A move for control: Israel seeks to win over Syrian Druze under the pretext of protection
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
0
World News
2025-02-06
Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
World News
2025-02-06
Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
2
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
4
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
6
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
7
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More