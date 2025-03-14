Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx

News Bulletin Reports
14-03-2025 | 13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
2min
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The concerns of northern Lebanon’s residents are justified in light of the ongoing, albeit reduced, violence along the Syrian coast.

The connection between Akkar in Lebanon and Tartus‎ in Syria is evident, as Alawite families live on both sides of the border and share long-standing ties. Additionally, the Alawite presence in Tripoli is not new.

Lebanon’s Alawite population is estimated at around 90,000, with half residing in Akkar and the other half in Tripoli. 

Given that more than 20,000 Alawite refugees have fled Syria in just one week, efforts were needed to address the situation and prevent its spillover into Lebanon.

To this end, a meeting was held at the residence of former Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Tripoli, attended by political and religious figures from both Muslim and Christian communities. 

However, no representatives from the Alawite Council were present despite being invited. Only two former Alawite lawmakers participated.

The attendees emphasized that weapons would only fuel hatred and provoke retaliation, calling instead for a culture of forgiveness and reconciliation.

They also warned that the new wave of displacement places additional strain on Lebanon and urged the U.N. refugee agency and other international organizations to coordinate with the Lebanese government to address the crisis. 

Their recommendations included regulating border crossings, rehabilitating official entry points, prioritizing emergency relief efforts, and facilitating the gradual return of Syrian refugees once conditions stabilize.

This meeting is expected to be followed by further discussions in the coming weeks, with attention remaining focused on Syria’s stability and the protection of all its communities.
 

