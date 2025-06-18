News
Iran arrests five for 'tarnishing' country's image: Media
Middle East News
18-06-2025 | 03:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran arrests five for 'tarnishing' country's image: Media
Iran said Wednesday it had detained five suspected agents of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency on charges of tarnishing the country's image online, Iranian news agencies reported.
"These mercenaries sought to sow fear among the public and tarnish the image of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran through their calculated activities online," the Tasnim and ISNA news agencies quoted a statement from the Revolutionary Guards as saying. They added that the arrests had been made in western Iran.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Arrest
Agents
Mossad
Israel
