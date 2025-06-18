Iran arrests five for 'tarnishing' country's image: Media

Middle East News
18-06-2025 | 03:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran arrests five for &#39;tarnishing&#39; country&#39;s image: Media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran arrests five for 'tarnishing' country's image: Media

Iran said Wednesday it had detained five suspected agents of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency on charges of tarnishing the country's image online, Iranian news agencies reported.

"These mercenaries sought to sow fear among the public and tarnish the image of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran through their calculated activities online," the Tasnim and ISNA news agencies quoted a statement from the Revolutionary Guards as saying. They added that the arrests had been made in western Iran.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Arrest

Agents

Mossad

Israel

LBCI Next
Beijing says almost 800 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran
Israel army says struck Iran centrifuge production, weapons manufacturing sites
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:11

Iran arrests foreigner for filming 'sensitive' areas near nuclear power plant for Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-06-13

Iran's president tells Putin country 'does not seek' nuclear weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-27

Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-01

Oman FM says this week's Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical' reasons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:02

Israeli army says one of its drones downed over Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Iran's UN Ambassador: We will respond "without restraint" to Israeli strikes

LBCI
World News
03:57

Japan to send military aircraft to evacuate Its nationals from Iran and Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Crowd claps as funeral of Pope Francis begins at Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Sirens and booms heard in Jerusalem: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More