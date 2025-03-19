News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
19-03-2025 | 14:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
In its third session since winning a vote of confidence, Lebanon’s Cabinet is set to discuss digital transformation in the public sector.
According to LBCI, a committee will be formed to oversee coordination between ministries.
While discussions on digitalization began years ago, progress has been stalled due to administrative complexities and, more significantly, the absence of serious political will.
Several previous sessions addressed this issue, dating back to the government’s adoption of the 'Lebanon Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030.'
However, in practice, the plan remained limited to broad objectives and a written document, leaving citizens burdened with paperwork and long waits at government offices.
Despite this, some ministries have taken independent steps to integrate technology into their services. In 2021, the Ministry of Labor launched an online platform for work permit applications for foreign nationals.
The Interior Ministry introduced an electronic criminal record service, allowing citizens to request and receive documents through OMT centers across Lebanon.
The Ministry of Justice has also advanced its digital services, enabling lawyers and citizens to create online accounts on the official judicial services platform for easier access to information and remote application submissions.
Most recently, the Ministry of Economy introduced an online licensing system for market and exhibition organizers in Lebanon.
These efforts, however, remain fragmented and have yet to be consolidated into a comprehensive digital transformation policy.
Establishing a unified system would require an oversight body composed of experts and technicians and dedicated funding. The goal would be to build on existing digital initiatives across ministries rather than starting from scratch—ultimately leading to a unified digital identity for citizens to complete various administrative procedures.
Thursday’s Cabinet session presents a real opportunity for the government to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps toward digital transformation—one that serves citizens and helps restore trust in state institutions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Cabinet
Session
Digitalization
Reform
Ministries
Next
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Jihad al-Samad says will grant confidence to the government for the sake of reform
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Jihad al-Samad says will grant confidence to the government for the sake of reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
Lebanon's new president faces economic crisis, reform challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
Lebanon's new president faces economic crisis, reform challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism
0
World News
2025-02-23
Swiss could contribute to peacekeeping in Ukraine, army chief says
World News
2025-02-23
Swiss could contribute to peacekeeping in Ukraine, army chief says
0
World News
2025-03-16
White House says 'multiple' Houthi leaders killed, Iran 'on notice'
World News
2025-03-16
White House says 'multiple' Houthi leaders killed, Iran 'on notice'
0
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
2
Lebanon News
06:41
UNIFIL soldier injured in landmine explosion in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
06:41
UNIFIL soldier injured in landmine explosion in South Lebanon: NNA
3
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister
4
Lebanon News
10:40
Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border
Lebanon News
10:40
Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border
5
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border
6
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
8
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More