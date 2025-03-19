Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?

News Bulletin Reports
19-03-2025 | 14:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

In its third session since winning a vote of confidence, Lebanon’s Cabinet is set to discuss digital transformation in the public sector. 

According to LBCI, a committee will be formed to oversee coordination between ministries.

While discussions on digitalization began years ago, progress has been stalled due to administrative complexities and, more significantly, the absence of serious political will.

Several previous sessions addressed this issue, dating back to the government’s adoption of the 'Lebanon Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030.' 

However, in practice, the plan remained limited to broad objectives and a written document, leaving citizens burdened with paperwork and long waits at government offices.

Despite this, some ministries have taken independent steps to integrate technology into their services. In 2021, the Ministry of Labor launched an online platform for work permit applications for foreign nationals. 

The Interior Ministry introduced an electronic criminal record service, allowing citizens to request and receive documents through OMT centers across Lebanon.

The Ministry of Justice has also advanced its digital services, enabling lawyers and citizens to create online accounts on the official judicial services platform for easier access to information and remote application submissions. 

Most recently, the Ministry of Economy introduced an online licensing system for market and exhibition organizers in Lebanon.

These efforts, however, remain fragmented and have yet to be consolidated into a comprehensive digital transformation policy. 

Establishing a unified system would require an oversight body composed of experts and technicians and dedicated funding. The goal would be to build on existing digital initiatives across ministries rather than starting from scratch—ultimately leading to a unified digital identity for citizens to complete various administrative procedures.

Thursday’s Cabinet session presents a real opportunity for the government to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps toward digital transformation—one that serves citizens and helps restore trust in state institutions.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Cabinet

Session

Digitalization

Reform

Ministries

LBCI Next
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

MP Jihad al-Samad says will grant confidence to the government for the sake of reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-15

Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

Lebanon's new president faces economic crisis, reform challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18

The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism

LBCI
World News
2025-02-23

Swiss could contribute to peacekeeping in Ukraine, army chief says

LBCI
World News
2025-03-16

White House says 'multiple' Houthi leaders killed, Iran 'on notice'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

UNIFIL soldier injured in landmine explosion in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More