Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



In its third session since winning a vote of confidence, Lebanon’s Cabinet is set to discuss digital transformation in the public sector.



According to LBCI, a committee will be formed to oversee coordination between ministries.



While discussions on digitalization began years ago, progress has been stalled due to administrative complexities and, more significantly, the absence of serious political will.



Several previous sessions addressed this issue, dating back to the government’s adoption of the 'Lebanon Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030.'



However, in practice, the plan remained limited to broad objectives and a written document, leaving citizens burdened with paperwork and long waits at government offices.



Despite this, some ministries have taken independent steps to integrate technology into their services. In 2021, the Ministry of Labor launched an online platform for work permit applications for foreign nationals.



The Interior Ministry introduced an electronic criminal record service, allowing citizens to request and receive documents through OMT centers across Lebanon.



The Ministry of Justice has also advanced its digital services, enabling lawyers and citizens to create online accounts on the official judicial services platform for easier access to information and remote application submissions.



Most recently, the Ministry of Economy introduced an online licensing system for market and exhibition organizers in Lebanon.



These efforts, however, remain fragmented and have yet to be consolidated into a comprehensive digital transformation policy.



Establishing a unified system would require an oversight body composed of experts and technicians and dedicated funding. The goal would be to build on existing digital initiatives across ministries rather than starting from scratch—ultimately leading to a unified digital identity for citizens to complete various administrative procedures.



Thursday’s Cabinet session presents a real opportunity for the government to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps toward digital transformation—one that serves citizens and helps restore trust in state institutions.