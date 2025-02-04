Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The process of forming Lebanon's new government is increasingly shaped by regional and international dynamics rather than internal political negotiations.



The upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday is expected to focus on the Lebanese file, which could affect the government composition.



The United States, with Israel's backing, has made it clear that it opposes any form of Hezbollah participation in the government.



Washington's primary concern is ensuring that the new government is not influenced by Hezbollah, which it sees as an obstacle to key policy decisions, including the enforcement of the ceasefire with Israel, the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, and even Lebanon's stance on expanding the Abraham Accords.



For Netanyahu, the justification for maintaining Israeli control over Lebanese territories hinges on doubts about the Lebanese Army's ability—or willingness—to prevent Hezbollah from moving into areas vacated by Israeli forces. Tel Aviv has also indicated that it retains the option of resuming military action in Lebanon if it deems that the terms of Resolution 1701 are not being fully respected.



This divergence in priorities between Washington and Lebanese political factions could prolong the government formation process.



A clearer picture of the U.S. position is expected to emerge following the Trump-Netanyahu meeting and the upcoming visit of U.S. officials, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs Morgan Ortagus and National Security Council official Eric Trager, who are set to arrive in Beirut later this week.



Until then, the government's fate remains uncertain, with local political maneuvering continuing to reflect sectarian and partisan calculations rather than the broader geopolitical stakes.