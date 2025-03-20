Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

News Bulletin Reports
20-03-2025 | 14:21
High views
2min
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

It was not easy for the residents of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali to watch their homes burn after Syrian forces withdrew and a ceasefire was established.

The entry of the Lebanese army into the area allowed residents to inspect their homes, only to find that about 200 houses and more than 20 shops had been destroyed by fire.

According to residents, Syrian gunmen vandalized and looted properties, and one individual was caught attempting to steal.

The northern part of the town, where Syrian forces had advanced, is no longer safe for habitation. Those who returned only inspected their properties before leaving again.

While the Lebanese army secured its presence at the town’s entrance and patrolled inside to maintain security and protect property, Hezbollah called on tribal communities to support the army rather than distrust it.

As Hezbollah worked to contain tensions on the ground, the situation along Lebanon’s northeastern border remained fragile. 

During the funeral of Mahdi al-Hajj Hassan—who was killed after being captured during the Syrian incursion into Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali—mourners fired shots into the air. 

Syrian forces responded with their own gunfire, prompting the Lebanese army to intervene and restore calm in an area on the brink of further escalation.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Looting

Destruction

Border

Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali

Hezbollah

Lebanese Army

