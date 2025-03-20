News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
20-03-2025 | 14:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
It was not easy for the residents of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali to watch their homes burn after Syrian forces withdrew and a ceasefire was established.
The entry of the Lebanese army into the area allowed residents to inspect their homes, only to find that about 200 houses and more than 20 shops had been destroyed by fire.
According to residents, Syrian gunmen vandalized and looted properties, and one individual was caught attempting to steal.
The northern part of the town, where Syrian forces had advanced, is no longer safe for habitation. Those who returned only inspected their properties before leaving again.
While the Lebanese army secured its presence at the town’s entrance and patrolled inside to maintain security and protect property, Hezbollah called on tribal communities to support the army rather than distrust it.
As Hezbollah worked to contain tensions on the ground, the situation along Lebanon’s northeastern border remained fragile.
During the funeral of Mahdi al-Hajj Hassan—who was killed after being captured during the Syrian incursion into Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali—mourners fired shots into the air.
Syrian forces responded with their own gunfire, prompting the Lebanese army to intervene and restore calm in an area on the brink of further escalation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Looting
Destruction
Border
Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
Hezbollah
Lebanese Army
Next
Lebanon's judicial corruption case: What’s next for ongoing prosecutions?
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Inside the buffer zone: Israeli military presence and destruction between Kfarkela and Odaisseh
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Inside the buffer zone: Israeli military presence and destruction between Kfarkela and Odaisseh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-17
Lebanese army reinforces border security amid escalating tensions with Syria — the details
Lebanon News
2025-03-17
Lebanese army reinforces border security amid escalating tensions with Syria — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-05
Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-05
Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:17
Israel’s new Gaza strategy: Northern blockade and mass displacement as pressure on Hamas mounts
News Bulletin Reports
14:17
Israel’s new Gaza strategy: Northern blockade and mass displacement as pressure on Hamas mounts
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Lebanon's judicial corruption case: What’s next for ongoing prosecutions?
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Lebanon's judicial corruption case: What’s next for ongoing prosecutions?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Bilal Houshaymi stresses sovereignty and action during parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Bilal Houshaymi stresses sovereignty and action during parliamentary session
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
2
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
3
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
5
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
6
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
8
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More