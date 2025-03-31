News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's reconstruction delays: Key appointments and IMF talks loom
News Bulletin Reports
31-03-2025 | 13:13
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's reconstruction delays: Key appointments and IMF talks loom
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
As the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approach in April, Lebanon's reconstruction process is again in the spotlight.
The appointment of a new board for the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) is one of the international community's key reform demands, along with other reforms such as amendments to the banking secrecy law, the restructuring of banks, and more.
The new CDR board is central to funding the reconstruction process due to its pivotal role in receiving aid and implementing projects.
The criteria of competence and integrity remain essential in selecting candidates for these positions. However, according to LBCI sources, agreement on the new appointments has not been reached yet.
The international community focuses on the post-2006 reconstruction experience, which various domestic and international stakeholders influenced. This context shaped the firm stance taken by U.S. Deputy Envoy Morgan Ortagus on the matter.
Reconstruction in Lebanon has always been a contentious issue involving both official and unofficial entities, each with its own funding channels and operational mechanisms.
In 2006, Hezbollah's Jihad al-Binaa organization, which receives direct support from external sources, took the lead in rebuilding homes and infrastructure in Hezbollah-controlled areas.
In addition to Jihad al-Binaa, reconstruction projects were distributed between the Council for Development and Reconstruction, which serves as the official channel for foreign aid and development loans, the Higher Relief Committee, which manages emergency crises and compensation, and the Council for South Lebanon, which is directly funded by the Lebanese government and focuses on southern areas affected by the conflict.
This division of donors and implementing entities, combined with a lack of transparency in funding and expenditure mechanisms, has made the reconstruction process a part of Lebanon's complex political landscape and a key concern for the international community.
There are fears that reconstruction funds may be diverted toward rebuilding the military infrastructure of Hezbollah, such as tunnels.
As a result, the reconstruction file remains frozen until a new CDR board is appointed that meets standards of integrity and competence. This step is seen as an indication of Lebanon's good faith toward the international community ahead of the upcoming IMF meetings.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Reconstruction
Delays
Appointments
IMF
Talks
Next
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon's challenges with UN and SSNP, emphasizing unity and reconstruction
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon's challenges with UN and SSNP, emphasizing unity and reconstruction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US suspends USAID: What does this mean for Lebanon and global aid programs?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US suspends USAID: What does this mean for Lebanon and global aid programs?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-29
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam heads to Saudi Arabia for Eid prayers with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Lebanon News
2025-03-29
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam heads to Saudi Arabia for Eid prayers with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA
Lebanon News
09:42
Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA
0
World News
14:56
US State Dept calls exclusion of politicians 'concerning' after Le Pen decision
World News
14:56
US State Dept calls exclusion of politicians 'concerning' after Le Pen decision
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-27
IMF says Lebanon needs comprehensive economic strategy, confirms loan request
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-27
IMF says Lebanon needs comprehensive economic strategy, confirms loan request
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47
Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI
2
Lebanon News
10:09
Israeli forces fortify site, cutting key road in southern Lebanon: State media
Lebanon News
10:09
Israeli forces fortify site, cutting key road in southern Lebanon: State media
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA
Lebanon News
09:42
Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA
4
Lebanon News
03:34
Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future
Lebanon News
03:34
Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future
5
Lebanon News
08:08
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
Lebanon News
08:08
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
8
Lebanon News
10:40
Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa
Lebanon News
10:40
Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More