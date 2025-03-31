Lebanon's reconstruction delays: Key appointments and IMF talks loom

News Bulletin Reports
31-03-2025 | 13:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s reconstruction delays: Key appointments and IMF talks loom
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's reconstruction delays: Key appointments and IMF talks loom

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

As the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approach in April, Lebanon's reconstruction process is again in the spotlight.

The appointment of a new board for the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) is one of the international community's key reform demands, along with other reforms such as amendments to the banking secrecy law, the restructuring of banks, and more.

The new CDR board is central to funding the reconstruction process due to its pivotal role in receiving aid and implementing projects. 

The criteria of competence and integrity remain essential in selecting candidates for these positions. However, according to LBCI sources, agreement on the new appointments has not been reached yet.

The international community focuses on the post-2006 reconstruction experience, which various domestic and international stakeholders influenced. This context shaped the firm stance taken by U.S. Deputy Envoy Morgan Ortagus on the matter.

Reconstruction in Lebanon has always been a contentious issue involving both official and unofficial entities, each with its own funding channels and operational mechanisms.

In 2006, Hezbollah's Jihad al-Binaa organization, which receives direct support from external sources, took the lead in rebuilding homes and infrastructure in Hezbollah-controlled areas.

In addition to Jihad al-Binaa, reconstruction projects were distributed between the Council for Development and Reconstruction, which serves as the official channel for foreign aid and development loans, the Higher Relief Committee, which manages emergency crises and compensation, and the Council for South Lebanon, which is directly funded by the Lebanese government and focuses on southern areas affected by the conflict.

This division of donors and implementing entities, combined with a lack of transparency in funding and expenditure mechanisms, has made the reconstruction process a part of Lebanon's complex political landscape and a key concern for the international community. 

There are fears that reconstruction funds may be diverted toward rebuilding the military infrastructure of Hezbollah, such as tunnels.

As a result, the reconstruction file remains frozen until a new CDR board is appointed that meets standards of integrity and competence. This step is seen as an indication of Lebanon's good faith toward the international community ahead of the upcoming IMF meetings.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Reconstruction

Delays

Appointments

IMF

Talks

LBCI Next
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29

Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06

US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon's challenges with UN and SSNP, emphasizing unity and reconstruction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US suspends USAID: What does this mean for Lebanon and global aid programs?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-29

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam heads to Saudi Arabia for Eid prayers with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA

LBCI
World News
14:56

US State Dept calls exclusion of politicians 'concerning' after Le Pen decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-27

IMF says Lebanon needs comprehensive economic strategy, confirms loan request

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Israeli forces fortify site, cutting key road in southern Lebanon: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More