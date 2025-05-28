Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Looking at the map of Ain al-Hilweh camp’s neighborhoods and the distribution of Palestinian factions’ influence illustrates the complexity any disarmament plan will face.



The largest of the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon and considered the symbolic capital of the Palestinian diaspora in the country, Ain al-Hilweh sits in the heart of the city of Sidon.



Control over its neighborhoods is divided among several armed groups, including Fatah, Osbat al-Ansar, Hamas, various hardline factions, and others.



Influence overlaps within individual neighborhoods and even among the camp’s narrow alleyways.



The camp contains a range of medium and heavy weapons. One of the most complex issues is the presence of extremist groups affiliated with the Islamic State group, Al-Nusra Front, and Fatah al-Islam — including the Bilal Badr group.



These groups include Lebanese, Palestinians, and individuals of other nationalities. Hamas may play a key role in potential negotiations. However, due to internal Palestinian divisions, it remains too early to determine how this dilemma might be resolved.



These groups have contributed to the destruction of parts of the camp. However, past experience suggests Lebanese security forces are capable of dealing with them — especially with Palestinian cooperation.



Following the assassination of the Palestinian National Security chief in Sidon, Maj. Gen. Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, in July 2023 and the fighting that ensued, Lebanese army intelligence — using surveillance cameras, engineering maps, and the testimony of a wounded individual — identified and arrested members of Bilal Badr’s group of 14, which was responsible for the killing.



The situation in the camp presents a serious obstacle to any disarmament plan. More importantly, it has become a humanitarian disaster for both the Palestinians and the residents of Sidon.



Between July 29 and September 14, 2023, the fighting killed 28 people and wounded 233 others while destroying large swaths of public and private property in both the camp and the city. Thousands were displaced, adding to the hardship faced by Ain al-Hilweh’s residents.



In the end, Palestinian weapons in Lebanon’s largest camp have been used primarily to kill Palestinians and Lebanese and to destroy the camp itself. All of this underscores the urgent need to end the dominance of armed groups in Ain al-Hilweh and to ensure the safety and stability of its residents, both socially and in terms of security.