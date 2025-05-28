News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
News Bulletin Reports
28-05-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Looking at the map of Ain al-Hilweh camp’s neighborhoods and the distribution of Palestinian factions’ influence illustrates the complexity any disarmament plan will face.
The largest of the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon and considered the symbolic capital of the Palestinian diaspora in the country, Ain al-Hilweh sits in the heart of the city of Sidon.
Control over its neighborhoods is divided among several armed groups, including Fatah, Osbat al-Ansar, Hamas, various hardline factions, and others.
Influence overlaps within individual neighborhoods and even among the camp’s narrow alleyways.
The camp contains a range of medium and heavy weapons. One of the most complex issues is the presence of extremist groups affiliated with the Islamic State group, Al-Nusra Front, and Fatah al-Islam — including the Bilal Badr group.
These groups include Lebanese, Palestinians, and individuals of other nationalities. Hamas may play a key role in potential negotiations. However, due to internal Palestinian divisions, it remains too early to determine how this dilemma might be resolved.
These groups have contributed to the destruction of parts of the camp. However, past experience suggests Lebanese security forces are capable of dealing with them — especially with Palestinian cooperation.
Following the assassination of the Palestinian National Security chief in Sidon, Maj. Gen. Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, in July 2023 and the fighting that ensued, Lebanese army intelligence — using surveillance cameras, engineering maps, and the testimony of a wounded individual — identified and arrested members of Bilal Badr’s group of 14, which was responsible for the killing.
The situation in the camp presents a serious obstacle to any disarmament plan. More importantly, it has become a humanitarian disaster for both the Palestinians and the residents of Sidon.
Between July 29 and September 14, 2023, the fighting killed 28 people and wounded 233 others while destroying large swaths of public and private property in both the camp and the city. Thousands were displaced, adding to the hardship faced by Ain al-Hilweh’s residents.
In the end, Palestinian weapons in Lebanon’s largest camp have been used primarily to kill Palestinians and Lebanese and to destroy the camp itself. All of this underscores the urgent need to end the dominance of armed groups in Ain al-Hilweh and to ensure the safety and stability of its residents, both socially and in terms of security.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Ain al-Hilweh
Sidon
Disarmament
Next
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar
0
World News
2025-05-13
Armed clashes erupt in Libya's Tripoli after reported killing of armed group leader
World News
2025-05-13
Armed clashes erupt in Libya's Tripoli after reported killing of armed group leader
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-16
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
Lebanon News
2025-05-16
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
MP Elias Bou Saab: Municipal elections to proceed amid efforts for Beirut agreement
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
MP Elias Bou Saab: Municipal elections to proceed amid efforts for Beirut agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
2
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
3
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
4
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
5
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
6
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More