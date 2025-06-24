Qatar PM says Iran attack on US base 'unacceptable'

Qatar's prime minister on Tuesday said Iran's missile strikes targeting the U.S. base on Qatari soil were an "unacceptable" attack on the country.



"The attack on the State of Qatar is an unacceptable act, especially that the State of Qatar has been making great diplomatic efforts in order to have the situation deescalated," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told reporters.





AFP