Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

News Bulletin Reports
10-09-2025 | 13:07
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
2min
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Some 250 Lebanese students lost their school in the border town of Arida after an Israeli strike hit the crossing separating Lebanon and Syria more than nine months ago. The blast left significant damage inside the school.

During the past academic year, students were relocated to another school in the Cheikh Zennad area, several kilometers away, where they attended evening classes.

The school’s proximity to the crossing and the force of the strike caused extensive damage. The tiled roof over the courtyard was destroyed, and several classrooms and ceilings were left in ruins.

For 50 years, the school had served as a place of learning for Arida’s children. Today, its staff and students have been displaced to another school and are calling for a solution.

After a full academic year, there are still no signs of progress, and the risk of students dropping out is increasing.

Families in Arida, who rely on farming and fishing for their livelihoods, are appealing to the government and the Education Ministry to safeguard their children’s education.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
