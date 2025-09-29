MP Tony Frangieh calls for replacing Lebanon’s electoral law

29-09-2025 | 06:31
MP Tony Frangieh calls for replacing Lebanon’s electoral law
MP Tony Frangieh calls for replacing Lebanon’s electoral law

MP Tony Frangieh said Monday that debates in parliament prove the urgent need to scrap Lebanon’s current electoral law.

Writing on X, Frangieh stated: “The level of discussion taking place in parliament is the best evidence that we are in dire need of completely getting rid of this electoral law. There are several alternative proposals that can be adopted, away from the gimmicks aimed at incitement and undermining the elections.”

