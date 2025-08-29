Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The army commander would prefer to resign from the military establishment if anyone sought to shed Lebanese blood. The news added to tensions ahead of Tuesday’s Cabinet session, when the army command is expected to outline its plan to place all weapons under state control.



But the weight of the news, which suggested possible defiance, prompted a rare denial from the army command. It reaffirmed its commitment to carrying out the decisions of political authorities with the highest degree of responsibility and professionalism, stressing that the army will not abandon its duties to safeguard the nation’s security and stability.



LBCI has learned that contacts are underway at all levels to determine whether conditions exist for the session to succeed.



The question remains whether success will mean granting the army an extension beyond the end of the year to place all weapons under state control, or freezing the decision until Israel and Syria respond — based on President Joseph Aoun’s earlier statement that implementing the U.S. plan requires the approval of both countries.



The answer, sources say, lies with the government and will depend on the content of the army’s presentation.



In the meantime, Hezbollah, which does not recognize U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s proposal, considers itself unaffected by the government’s two earlier decisions — setting a timetable for disarmament and adopting guiding principles — both of which it calls “a mistake.”



According to sources, the group conveyed this position to presidential advisor Brigadier General André Rahal during talks that also included lawmaker Mohammad Raad, insisting the “two sinful decisions,” as described, must be revoked.



As the countdown begins, and amid reports of large demonstrations being prepared by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, sources say all scenarios are possible, including street protests to underline rejection of the political authority’s actions.