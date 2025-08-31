New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return

News Bulletin Reports
31-08-2025 | 13:05
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
2min
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

At Lebanon's northern Arida border crossing, hundreds of buses and small trucks formed long lines as families of Syrian refugees packed their belongings for a final return to their homeland.

The surge in departures in recent days has been linked to a decision by Lebanon's General Security to ease procedures for Syrians and Palestinians, whether legally residing or in violation of residency laws. 

The directive waives fines and fees above $50 per person for those who leave before September 30. Authorities have warned that stricter measures will follow after that date.

Walking among the waiting vehicles, many families cited not only the new exemptions but also shifting economic and political conditions in both Lebanon and Syria as reasons for their decision to go back.

Truck drivers transporting household goods for returnees said they faced long delays at the crossing, often waiting longer than buses and cars. Still, many refugees described their determination to return as outweighing the hardship of the journey, especially with expectations of even heavier congestion at the border in the coming days.

The wave of returns also coincides with financial incentives offered by the United Nations, which provides $100 per person and $400 per family upon arrival in Syria to those who choose to go back.

