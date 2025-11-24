UN slams 'meagre' COP results, 'fatal inaction' of leaders

The U.N. rights chief lamented Monday the "meagre results" at the COP30 climate summit, warning that the "fatal inaction" of leaders might one day be considered a crime against humanity.



"I often wonder how future generations will judge our leaders' actions — and their fatal inaction — on the climate crisis," Volker Turk told a forum on business and human rights in Geneva, asking: "Could the inadequate response of today be considered ecocide or even a crime against humanity?"



AFP