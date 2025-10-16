Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite ongoing U.S. and international efforts to uphold a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel continues to issue threats.



Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz announced that he had instructed Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to prepare a comprehensive plan to defeat Hamas if the group refuses to implement the Trump ceasefire proposal.



While Hamas remains in contact with Washington and other international mediators, particularly regarding the return of Israeli hostages' bodies, Israeli pressure on the movement has intensified.



Hamas has confirmed its inability to locate all remaining bodies, prompting Israel to announce financial rewards for Gazans who assist in finding them.



Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Steve Whitkoff has been engaging with Israeli officials and the families awaiting the return of their relatives' remains, briefing them on Washington's plan to ensure the recovery of all bodies.



Another American official informed Tel Aviv that final preparations are underway for the deployment of an international force in Gaza, which will include contingents from Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.



At the same time, Israel revealed the presence of 22 Americans currently operating inside Gaza.



According to a U.S. official, they are working in a "complex and dynamic environment" that involves more than 40 operational tracks, requiring tight coordination and swift action to prevent the fragile ceasefire from collapsing.