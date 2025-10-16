Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan

News Bulletin Reports
16-10-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite ongoing U.S. and international efforts to uphold a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel continues to issue threats. 

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz announced that he had instructed Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to prepare a comprehensive plan to defeat Hamas if the group refuses to implement the Trump ceasefire proposal.

While Hamas remains in contact with Washington and other international mediators, particularly regarding the return of Israeli hostages' bodies, Israeli pressure on the movement has intensified. 

Hamas has confirmed its inability to locate all remaining bodies, prompting Israel to announce financial rewards for Gazans who assist in finding them.

Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Steve Whitkoff has been engaging with Israeli officials and the families awaiting the return of their relatives' remains, briefing them on Washington's plan to ensure the recovery of all bodies. 

Another American official informed Tel Aviv that final preparations are underway for the deployment of an international force in Gaza, which will include contingents from Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Israel revealed the presence of 22 Americans currently operating inside Gaza. 

According to a U.S. official, they are working in a "complex and dynamic environment" that involves more than 40 operational tracks, requiring tight coordination and swift action to prevent the fragile ceasefire from collapsing.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Threats

Escalation

Israel

Pressure

Hamas

US

Gaza

Ceasefire

Plan

LBCI Next
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01

Israel ramps up Gaza City offensive as Hamas weighs Trump plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27

Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22

Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07

Hamas says October 7 attack a 'historic response' to Israel's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

LBCI
Middle East News
08:47

Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More