Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees

News Bulletin Reports
15-09-2025 | 13:15
High views
LBCI
LBCI
2min
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Lebanon’s taxpayers will soon be able to pay their taxes and fees using bank cards issued by banks and money transfer companies through the widely used POS system.

Sources at the country's Ministry of Finance said the method is expected to reduce reliance on the cash economy and help limit corruption and bribery.

The ministry will contract with banks and money transfer companies to implement the system. 

In a letter to the Public Procurement Authority, the Finance Ministry said the contracts will not impose any costs or financial burdens on the ministry. It also noted that a fixed fee of 0.9% will apply to all payments, with a maximum of $50 per transaction, regardless of the tax amount. 

The ministry added that competition is not applicable for this process, and the Public Procurement Authority has approved proceeding without a tender.

Payments via bank cards are expected to be made in Lebanese lira, although some services may allow payment in foreign currencies at the official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Lebanon. The current rate is LBP 89,500 per U.S. dollar.

