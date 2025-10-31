Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed that the upcoming parliamentary elections “will take place on their constitutional date,” stressing that “the government is working on this basis, and the matter is not up for discussion.”



Speaking from Bkerki after meeting Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, Salam said a small committee has been formed “to examine the implementation of the electoral law,” adding that “there are gaps and a lack of clarity, which are purely legislative matters that go beyond the government’s authority.”



Asked about concerns over the security situation and the decision to restrict arms possession, Salam said, “A decision has been made, and the army has presented an implementation plan. Within less than a week, we will receive a new report from the army commander. There will be no retreat from the decision to limit weapons.”



He revealed that significant steps had already been taken regarding weapons in Palestinian camps, noting that “more than 20 truckloads of heavy weapons have been handed over, and this process is ongoing.”



Addressing rising regional tensions, Salam said, “We are witnessing Israeli escalation, and we are working through the monitoring mechanism and our Arab and international relations to mobilize all possible means to stop Israeli violations and restore the cease-fire agreement.”



On another note, Salam described his recent meeting with Pope Francis as “important and very beneficial,” expressing hope for “positive outcomes from the Pope’s upcoming visit to Lebanon.”