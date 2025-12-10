Bulgarian court rejects Lebanon's request to extradite suspect linked to Beirut Port blast

A Bulgarian court has rejected Lebanon's request to extradite Igor Grechushkin, the Russian–Cypriot ship owner linked to the 2020 Beirut Port explosion.



Lebanon is seeking Grechushkin's extradition in connection with the catastrophic blast that killed more than 220 people and devastated large parts of the capital.



His lawyer, Ekaterina Dimitrova, told AFP that the court refused the request because "Lebanon did not provide guarantees that, if he is sentenced to death, the sentence will not be carried out."



The ruling can be appealed within seven days before the Sofia Court of Appeal, whose decision will be final. Until then, Grechushkin will remain in detention.