Israel PM urges Qatar to expel 'terrorists' or bring them to justice

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Qatar Wednesday to expel or prosecute "terrorists" on its soil, a day after Israeli strikes targeted Hamas officials in the emirate's capital Doha.



"I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will," the premier said in a speech to commemorate the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.



AFP