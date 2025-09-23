Syria to establish new parliament, testing inclusivity pledge

23-09-2025 | 06:49
Syria to establish new parliament, testing inclusivity pledge
Syria to establish new parliament, testing inclusivity pledge

Syria is preparing to establish the first parliament since Bashar al-Assad was toppled, a milestone in the transition from his rule but one that has stirred new concerns about political inclusivity under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Regional committees have selected electoral colleges that will elect two-thirds of the 210-member People's Assembly, on October 5. Sharaa appoints the remaining third.

The authorities say they resorted to this system rather than universal suffrage due to a lack of reliable population data and displacement after years of war.

The process is unfolding as Sharaa tries to consolidate his hold over a fractured nation, with suspicion of his Sunni Islamist-led administration running deep among minority Kurds, Druze and Alawites.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Parliament

Inclusivity

Pledge

Israel to close Allenby crossing from Wednesday until further notice: Palestinian border authority
Iran has executed at least 1,000 people in 2025: NGO
LBCI Previous

