Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?

News Bulletin Reports
06-12-2025 | 13:07
High views
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?
2min
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The second round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel within the framework of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism is scheduled for December 19.

Until then, several developments may emerge, especially amid growing talk of adding more civilians from both sides to the committee.

According to LBCI information, and in response to a question about whether additional Lebanese civilians may join the delegation, sources familiar with the file said this would happen if needed.

Other Western sources also told LBCI, when asked about expanding civilian representation on both sides, that this is a right for all parties, noting that the picture may become clearer in the coming weeks.

Iran has not issued any official comment on the negotiations yet.

But in a statement to LBCI, Iranian official Saeed Khatibzadeh, who was participating in the Doha Forum, stressed that his country does not intervene in Lebanese affairs.

Although it remains unclear whether these negotiations will succeed in curbing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, it is certain that they have contributed to delaying the widespread war Israel is seeking.

These developments come as part of broader efforts led by several countries, foremost among them Egypt.

Egypt’s foreign minister, speaking from Doha to LBCI, said his country supports the negotiation track between Lebanon and Israel and revealed that the Egyptian prime minister is expected to visit Beirut soon.

Given these developments, all eyes remain on the second round of negotiations and whether it will offer clearer indications about the next phase.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
