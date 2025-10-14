Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Tuesday threatened to cut off aid supplies to Gaza if Hamas failed to return the remains of soldiers still held in the territory.



"I call on the prime minister to set a clear ultimatum for Hamas: if you do not immediately return all the bodies of our fallen soldiers and continue with these delays -- we will immediately halt all aid supplies entering the Gaza Strip," Ben Gvir said on his Telegram channel.



AFP