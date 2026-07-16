News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability
News Bulletin Reports
16-07-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Cars pass along this road near Srifa, residents move in and out, and Lebanese army patrols are deployed at intersections. But what is happening here goes beyond routine security measures. The area lies at the center of discussions over what are known as “pilot zones.”
The Lebanese-Israeli agreement is based on two pilot zones. In the first, the Lebanese army would maintain control over areas where it is already deployed south of the Litani River. The initial pilot area includes the villages of Froun, Ghandouriyeh, Srifa, Qalaouiyeh, and Borj Qalaouiye, where weapons would be cleared.
In the second zone, the Israeli military would withdraw from villages it occupies, beginning with Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, allowing the Lebanese army to redeploy there.
The scene reflects the role that the Lebanese state says it is prepared to assume if these understandings move from paper to full implementation.
However, the path forward remains complicated. Lebanon is demanding a full Israeli withdrawal from areas that remain occupied before expanding any further steps, while Israel is linking any withdrawal to security guarantees and assurances that there will be no armed presence outside state control.
Amid these two positions, technical and military meetings continue, while discussions over the “pilot zones” intensify. Israel views them as a test of the Lebanese state’s ability to fully assert its authority in the south.
For residents of these villages, however, the situation is different. They are not waiting for a new name for a political plan or another round of negotiations abroad. They want this fragile calm to become lasting stability and for the military checkpoints seen today to become a symbol of the state embracing its people, rather than a reminder that the border remains vulnerable to every new escalation or round of negotiations.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Israel
Pilot Zones
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-10
FM Rajji heads to Rome and the Vatican for talks on Lebanon’s stability and international support
Lebanon News
2026-05-10
FM Rajji heads to Rome and the Vatican for talks on Lebanon’s stability and international support
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-09
Obstacles remain: Pilot zones at the heart of South Lebanon return plan
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-09
Obstacles remain: Pilot zones at the heart of South Lebanon return plan
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-15
From politics to investment: Syria and Lebanon seek new economic partnership
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-15
From politics to investment: Syria and Lebanon seek new economic partnership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-15
After Rome talks: Lebanon-Israel framework enters execution phase with first pilot zone withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-15
After Rome talks: Lebanon-Israel framework enters execution phase with first pilot zone withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-14
Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-14
Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-12
Iran media says draft deal with US would end war including in Lebanon
Middle East News
2026-06-12
Iran media says draft deal with US would end war including in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-06-20
Two Syrian soldiers killed in northeast Aleppo attack, state TV says
Middle East News
2026-06-20
Two Syrian soldiers killed in northeast Aleppo attack, state TV says
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-22
Journalist Zeinab Faraj undergoes head surgery, condition stabilizes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-04-22
Journalist Zeinab Faraj undergoes head surgery, condition stabilizes in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
Lebanese Army mourns four soldiers killed in Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
Lebanese Army mourns four soldiers killed in Israeli strikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Syrian Interior Ministry source tells LBCI: Weapons shipment allegedly destined for Hezbollah intercepted
Lebanon News
04:05
Syrian Interior Ministry source tells LBCI: Weapons shipment allegedly destined for Hezbollah intercepted
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
3
Middle East News
03:19
Israel tells Pentagon chief will keep troops in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'security zones'
Middle East News
03:19
Israel tells Pentagon chief will keep troops in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'security zones'
4
Middle East News
08:33
Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
08:33
Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources tell Reuters
5
Lebanon News
11:37
Hezbollah denies claims of activity inside Syria, calls allegations ‘fabricated’
Lebanon News
11:37
Hezbollah denies claims of activity inside Syria, calls allegations ‘fabricated’
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability
7
Middle East News
03:21
Tehran threatens regional infrastructure if US attacks Iran's
Middle East News
03:21
Tehran threatens regional infrastructure if US attacks Iran's
8
Lebanon Economy
11:50
Lebanon, Syria to reset trade ties, economy minister tells Reuters
Lebanon Economy
11:50
Lebanon, Syria to reset trade ties, economy minister tells Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More