US Ambassador to Israel says Rubio made clear Iran-Hezbollah link not part of agreement

The U.S. ambassador to Israel said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has clarified that Iran and Hezbollah are not linked within the framework of the emerging agreement between Washington and Tehran, adding that “Israel does not need permission from Iran to defend itself.”



The remarks came as Reuters reported, citing Hezbollah’s media relations office, that the group had received assurances from Iran that it would seek the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon in the next phase of negotiations with the United States.



According to Reuters, the withdrawal would be framed as an outcome of ongoing U.S.-Iran talks rather than a precondition, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on Friday.



Hezbollah was also quoted as saying that there would be no nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States unless Israeli forces withdraw from Lebanon.



The statements highlight overlapping diplomatic and military tensions as negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue, alongside the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.